2021 Reflections In My Rear-View Mirror

Everyone has different traditions around the December holidays. For most, it is a heightened sense of wellness and generosity. A time for giving. Our tradition around Christmas is to watch the same two marvelous movies at home. On Christmas Eve we watch "A Christmas Story." It strikes an especially nostalgic, familiar tone for those raised in the 1950s. A little boy, Ralphie, wants a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas, but is warned that it will “shoot your eye out.” There are the overwhelmed parents, the malfunctioning furnace, the neighbor’s marauding hound dogs, the tongue stuck to the pole. Then there are the bullies, Lifebuoy soap in Ralphie’s mouth after a flat tire incident, a disgruntled Santa, Little Orphan Annie, and the leg lamp giving off the “soft glow of electric sex.” Finally, Christmas morning comes with Bing Crosby on the radio, a bowling ball dropped into the Old Man’s lap, and Ralphie’s gun with which he almost shoots his eye out. Every scene is classic.
Comments / 0