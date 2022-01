AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. have agreed to delay their 5G expansion plans a day after both rejected a U.S. government request to do so. The request for both to delay their 5G rollouts came from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a letter that the planned 5G rollout would “result in widespread and unacceptable disruption as airplanes divert to other cities or flights are canceled.”

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO