Use Approved Medication And Treatments

DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, I’ve noted within the medical community a dramatic increase in resistance to prescribing opioids and benzodiazepines at the same time. I have been taking one 0.5 mg clonazepam at night for insomnia and one, or at the most two, 5 mg Percocet per day for pain as needed. Since the Percocet is “as needed,” I’ve probably taken no more than 50 in the past 15 years, as I simply do not like the effects on my digestive system. Plus, I have the paradoxical effect where Percocet stimulates me and keeps me from sleeping. To understand the sudden resistance to this combination in the medical community, I tried to research the issue online. While there is a lot of information that says both drugs work roughly the same way and can have a compounding and dangerous effect on respiration, everything I have read talks about overdosing and why this is particularly relevant for people who are addicted. However, I can find nothing about dosage or conservative use. Is there any research which demonstrates that my usage is particularly dangerous? — S.P.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO