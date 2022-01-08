ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Use Approved Medication And Treatments

Daily News-Record
 2 days ago

In a recent DN-R Viewpoint, Douglas Wright, DDS comes very close to recommending the drug Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. By so doing he is drilling into very questionable territory. This would...

www.dnronline.com

wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
Benzinga

Ketamine Could Treat This Rare Neurological Condition, Says PharmaTher

This article by Emily Jarvie was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight, and appears here with permission. The company is also exploring if ketamine can treat other neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s Disease, ALS, and CRPS. Psychedelic biotechnology company PharmaTher (OTC: PHRRF) believes ketamine could treat yet another rare neurological condition...
Person
Donald Trump
Knowridge Science Report

Two at-home COVID-19 treatments are available

This week, the FDA authorized two oral antivirals for the treatment of COVID-19 in certain patients. The first is Pfizer’s Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use). It is authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and...
eturbonews.com

Dental Pain: Over-the-counter Pill Better Than Prescribed Opioid?

A study shows that a single dose of over-the-counter Naproxen Sodium (440 mg) is as effective, lasts longer, and was better tolerated than a single dose of a commonly prescribed opioid. Bayer Consumer Health Division announced today its clinical research study, “Analgesic efficacy of naproxen sodium versus hydrocodone/acetaminophen in acute...
eturbonews.com

New Methamphetamine Treatment for Abuse and Use Disorder

Approximately 1.5 million Americans abuse methamphetamines. Although meth use has been decreasing in younger individuals, in people over 26 years old, it has been growing at a CAGR of 13% p.a., with just over 150,000 new users of the drug annually. The death rate of drug overdoses have increased by over 300% in the last 10 years.
scitechdaily.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Could More Effectively Treat Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 Pneumonia

A proof-of-concept trial has identified a drug that may offer benefit some patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. A proof-of-concept trial led by the Universities of Birmingham and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has identified a drug that may offer benefit some patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia. The CATALYST trial...
Psychiatric Times

“A Viable Option” for Treating Schizophrenia Receives FDA Approval

The supplemental new drug application of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia in pediatric patients aged 13 to 17 received FDA approval. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Otsuka and Lundbeck’s supplemental new drug application (sNDA) of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia in pediatric patients aged 13 to 17.1.
Sun-Journal

Is reluctance to prescribe certain medications warranted?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, I’ve noted within the medical community a dramatic increase in resistance to prescribing opioids and benzodiazepines at the same time. I have been taking one 0.5 mg clonazepam at night for insomnia and one, or at the most two, 5 mg Percocet per day for pain as needed. Since the Percocet is “as needed,” I’ve probably taken no more than 50 in the past 15 years, as I simply do not like the effects on my digestive system. Plus, I have the paradoxical effect where Percocet stimulates me and keeps me from sleeping. To understand the sudden resistance to this combination in the medical community, I tried to research the issue online. While there is a lot of information that says both drugs work roughly the same way and can have a compounding and dangerous effect on respiration, everything I have read talks about overdosing and why this is particularly relevant for people who are addicted. However, I can find nothing about dosage or conservative use. Is there any research which demonstrates that my usage is particularly dangerous? — S.P.
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Cosentyx for New Indications

Agency greenlights secukinumab’s use for pediatric Treatment of enthesitis-related arthritis and Juvenile psoriatic arthritis. The FDA has approved secukinumab (Cosentyx, Novartis) for individuals aged 4 years or older with active enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA) and for individuals aged 2 years or older with active juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA). Secukinumab is...
WGAL

UPMC to get recently approved monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

LITITZ, Pa. — As COVID-19 cases continue to hit record levels nationwideand in Pennsylvania, one of the state's largest health care providers will discuss how it plans to distribute a new antibody drug for coronavirus. UPMC experts are meeting virtually on Thursday to share plans. It’s expected the provider...
San Angelo LIVE!

Local Walmart Pharmacies To Carry FDA Approved Covid-19 Medications

SAN ANGELO, TX –– As the fight to contain the spread of Covid-19 continues, Americans will now be able to purchase the FDA authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications at select Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies. The medications, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, will only be available with a prescription from a...
pharmacytimes.com

What Are the Most Effective Treatments for Insomnia?

Pharmacotherapy is modestly effective for short-term use in conjunction with healthy sleep habits and cognitive behavioral therapy. Insomnia is a common and often a debilitating disorder that is associated with significant adverse consequences for physical health and well‐being. Insomnia disorder is defined in the International Classification of Sleep Disorders...
atlanticcitynews.net

Treatment of stroke using the Oren Zarif method

The Oren Zarif method is a non-invasive, highly effective treatment that helps stroke patients regain gait, speech and function. Many of these patients returned to their previous lives and returned to work. This treatment helped patients walk and stand for the first time in their lives. The method is safe and effective. Its results have been reported in scientific journals and have been widely publicized.
wa.gov

Rule to protect gender-affirming medical treatment takes effect Jan. 1

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A rule to solidify access to gender-affirming health care in Washington state takes effect Jan. 1, 2022. Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler adopted the rule on Nov. 30, 2021, which sets into state law the Gender Affirming Treatment Act (SB 5313), passed by the Washington state Legislature in 2021.
postsouth.com

FDA authorizes first antiviral pill for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer’s Paxlovid, the first oral treatment for COVID-19. According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health, the pill can be used to treat mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease in adults and pediatric patients who are 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms (about 88 pounds) who test positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk of hospitalization or death.
