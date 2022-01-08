LaVine leads way as Bulls win 9th straight, beat Wizards

Without a doubt, the Bulls and the Pistons have had some of the NBA's greatest players. The all-time selections for both of these franchises are quite impressive, and have combined to make countless All-Star teams and captured multiple NBA titles. Not to mention, both franchises have an extensive history as opponents and rivals in the Eastern Conference. Specifically, in the 90s, the Bulls and Pistons franchises were bitter rivals with genuine disdain for each other. The “Bad Boy” Pistons were the franchise in the way of Michael Jordan’s greatness, defeating the best player in the league multiple times in the playoffs and preventing him from capturing his first NBA championship.

