Big fourth quarter propels Coldwater to rout of Marshall

COLDWATER — The Coldwater Lady Cardinals continued their hot shooting streak Friday night, routing long time conference rival Marshall by the score of 43-24 thanks in large part to a huge fourth quarter.

“Our press was the most effective it has been all season long,” said Coldwater head coach Ken Smoker. “The girls were able to speed up Marshall and forced them into some errant passes. It was also the best we have executed our man offense as the girls moved the ball extremely well and constantly found their open teammates. And, like Tuesday, the girls were able to hit open looks.”

The game was close in the early going, with Coldwater holding a slim 11-9 lead after one quarter.

Coldwater was led by Mallory Wilber with five points, including a three pointer; Anna Demeester with two points; and Elli Foley with two points.

Marshall came back to take a slim lead at the half, as it was the Redhawks leading 16-15 at the break as both offense went cold.

Coldwater only managed four points in the second quarter on buckets from Brooklyn Kerry and DeMeester.

“We had a great opening quarter on both ends of the floor,” said Smoker. “Our hot shooting from Tuesday carried over through the first quarter. The second quarter saw us struggle with our zone rotations which resulted in some way too easy Marshall buckets.”

Coldwater managed to retake the lead after three quarters, outscoring Marshall 9-6, taking a slim 24-22 lead into the final period of play.

Coldwater buckled down on defense in the fourth quarter, clamping down on the Redhawks offense as they only allowed one early bucket throughout the quarter. Coldwater’s offense was paced by DeMeester who hit a buzzer beater to end the third quarter, followed by an early bucket to start the fourth. After Marshall scored on the ensuing possession Coldwater scored the next 17 points, eventually finding the final score of 43-24.

“We really shored up our half court defense late and really moved the ball well on their offensive end,” added Smoker.

Leading the Coldwater effort was senior Anna DeMeester who had a team high 10 points to go with two rebounds and a steal.

“Anna (DeMeester) has been struggling with her shooting all year but she really heated up in practice this week,” added Smoker. “The rim must have looked really big to her tonight.”

Also helping out in the Coldwater rout was Mallory Wilber with eight points, six assists, two steals and three rebounds; Jaleah Sloan with seven points, two steals and two assists; Brooklyn Kerry with six points, seven rebounds, two steals, three blocks and one assist; Elli Foley with five points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal; Elli Anderson with five points, five rebounds, one block and one assist; and Emma Porter with two rebounds and one assist.

With the win Coldwater improves to 4-2 overall on the year and 2-1 in the Interstate 8 conference, while Marshall falls to 4-3 overall on the year. The Cardinals will next see action Tuesday when they take to the road, traveling to face the Parma Western Panthers.