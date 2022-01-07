ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anshul Sadana Sells 10,672 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

By ETF Daily News Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):. On Wednesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 16,936 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $2,106,160.96. On Friday, November 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,385 shares of Arista Networks...

$24.60 Million in Sales Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to post sales of $24.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.49 million and the lowest is $23.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
David Cheriton
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

DEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.10.
KeyCorp Trims Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price to $44.00

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.40.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.18 Million

Brokerages expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce sales of $224.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.90 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $178.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $2,470.00 at Piper Sandler

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,761.67.
Head to Head Comparison: Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) versus Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings. Institutional and Insider Ownership. 51.9% of Embark Technology shares are owned...
STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.38) target price on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.13.
Bank of America Corp. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 0.51% to $48.93 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $0.38 short of its 52-week high ($49.31), which the company reached on January 7th.
Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on Aixtron in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price target on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.25 ($27.56).
