Anshul Sadana Sells 10,672 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.40.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO