ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,377...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

$24.60 Million in Sales Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to post sales of $24.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.49 million and the lowest is $23.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

DEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.10.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

KeyCorp Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $153.00

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.05.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.13.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
etfdailynews.com

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $86.00

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.88.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at National Bank Financial

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.22.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Fuel Gas#Nfg#Natural Gas#Holding Company#Sec#State Street Corp#West Branch Capital Llc#Amalgamated Bank#Zacks Investment Research
etfdailynews.com

Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Decreases By 33.5%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the November 30th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 831.0 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Marten Transport were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
TRAFFIC
etfdailynews.com

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
etfdailynews.com

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,483 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,900 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,217 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,702 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $21,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Equitable were worth $23,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy