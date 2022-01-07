Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.05.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO