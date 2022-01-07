Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,761.67.
