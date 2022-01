All other schools in the district are still open for in-person instruction. Currently, the high school is missing 18% of staff.Forest Grove High School is pausing in-person instruction due to staffing shortages during a surge of COVID-19 cases. Spokesperson David Warner said currently, the high school is missing 18% of staff, while 32% of the student body is absent. "It's really about how we can cover and run school safely. We've been cobbling it together with other teachers covering during their prep periods and office staff filling in," Warner said. "We're just to the point where we can't safely do...

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO