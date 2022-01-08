ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $950.00 Price Target for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company...

Related
Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $86.00

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.88.
$14.95 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will announce $14.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $15.70 million. Greenbrook TMS reported sales of $9.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at National Bank Financial

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.
BMO Capital Markets Boosts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $80.00

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KRUS. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) versus Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation. Volatility & Risk. Avangrid has a beta of 0.32, meaning that...
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.22.
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Economy
Nasdaq
Markets
Tesla
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Mizuho

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $425.15.
Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.07% higher to $314.27 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $35.40 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
eHealth Inc (EHTH): Price Now Near $23.99; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, EHTH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.66%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Bank of America Corp. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 0.51% to $48.93 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $0.38 short of its 52-week high ($49.31), which the company reached on January 7th.
Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.03% to $1,058.12 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.05% to 14,942.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $185.37 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
