Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $950.00 Price Target for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $425.15.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO