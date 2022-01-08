ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LaVine leads way as Bulls win 9th straight, beat Wizards

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach Billy Donovan chose to focus more on where the Chicago Bulls need to improve than a win streak that's their longest in more than a decade. “We have to get better,” he said. “We just have to get better.”. The Bulls didn't look bad in beating...

www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
FanSided

The Bulls should thank the Los Angeles Lakers for these 3 guards

Although those times seem very far today, it was not a too long time ago when the Los Angeles Lakers were going through one of the worst periods of their history. After winning the second championship of a back-to-back in 2010 and losing Kobe Bryant to a torn Achilles injury in 2013, they became one of the worst teams in the NBA for quite a few years, and the process to rise again was quite long and painful.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Chicago Tribune

Do the Chicago Bulls need to shoot more 3-pointers? For coach Billy Donovan, the answer is more complicated than a simple yes or no.

Nearly midway through the season, no team in the NBA is stingier behind the 3-point arc than the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls take only 29.9 3-pointers per game — the lowest mark in the league and nearly 12 fewer shots per game than the league-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (41.7). While their 111.3 points per game entering Sunday night’s game in Dallas ranked eighth in the league, the Bulls still ...
NBA
The Associated Press

Doncic has triple-double, Mavericks beat Bulls 113-99

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks beat Chicago 113-99 on Sunday night for their season-best sixth straight win while snapping the Bulls’ nine-game winning streak. Josh Green and Maxi Kleber...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

All-Time Bulls Team vs. All-Time Pistons Team: Michael Jordan Gets Full Revenge Against The Bad Boys

Without a doubt, the Bulls and the Pistons have had some of the NBA's greatest players. The all-time selections for both of these franchises are quite impressive, and have combined to make countless All-Star teams and captured multiple NBA titles. Not to mention, both franchises have an extensive history as opponents and rivals in the Eastern Conference. Specifically, in the 90s, the Bulls and Pistons franchises were bitter rivals with genuine disdain for each other. The “Bad Boy” Pistons were the franchise in the way of Michael Jordan’s greatness, defeating the best player in the league multiple times in the playoffs and preventing him from capturing his first NBA championship.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#The Eastern Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins With A Bold Prediction: "I Believe Ja Morant Has A Michael Jordan Type Of Ceiling. And I Don’t Expect You To Agree But Save This Tweet And Tag Me In 10 years!"

Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy