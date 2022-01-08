Mastodons hang on for road win at Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Purdue Fort Wayne went on the road on Friday (Jan. 7) evening and picked up a 71-61 men’s basketball victory at Youngstown State.

The Mastodons led for more than 30 minutes of the game. The only lead Youngstown State held in the second half came with 6:29 remaining on a hoop by Michael Akuchie to go up 51-50. The ‘Dons responded with an 8-2 run to take a five-point lead with 4:49 left. Four different Mastodons scored in the run.

Akuchie earned a free throw on the basket at 6:29 after being fouled on the play but missed it. Missing free throws was something the ‘Dons did very little of on Friday, connecting on 14-of-16 in the contest as the ‘Dons continue to lead the league in free throw shooting.

Jarred Godfrey made a pair of three throws with 2:25 left in the game to push the Mastodons’ lead back to two possessions at 62-57.

Godfrey finished with a game-high 18 points with 13 in the second half. Jalon Pipkins totaled 15 points including a clutch jumper to put the ‘Dons up four points with 3:45 remaining. Ra Kpedi added 11 points with seven rebounds and five on the offensive end. Kpedi now has four games this season with five or more offensive rebounds. Freshman JoJo Peterson had six points, four rebounds and three steals off the bench.

The Mastodons shot 39.1 percent (25-of-64). Youngstown State finished with a 42.4 percent shooting night (25-of-59).

Purdue Fort Wayne forced 14 turnovers while committing only eight. It helped the ‘Dons hold an 11-2 edge in fast break points.

The Penguins fall to 9-6 (3-2 Horizon League). The ‘Dons improve to 6-7 (2-3 Horizon League). The Mastodons head to Robert Morris on Sunday (Jan. 9) in an afternoon contest.

