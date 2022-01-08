No injuries after residential fire on North Landing Road in VB; 4 people displaced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries after a residential fire on North Landing Road in Virginia Beach Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the 2600 block of North Landing Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Crews arrived on scene and found a well-involved fire at a two-story home.

Crews were able to start putting water on the fire within eight minutes of the call being received. The fire was marked under control at 8:24 p.m.

Officials say four residents were displaced.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

North Landing Road Fire, Jan 7, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – VBFD)

