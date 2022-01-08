Komets squander early lead in road loss to Cincinnati Cyclones

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – The Komets led 2-0 midway through the first period but were unable to hang on to their early lead in a 5-4 loss at Cincinnati on Friday night.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday night when they return to War Memorial Coliseum to face Toledo at 7:30 p.m.

