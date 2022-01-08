ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brillion, WI

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated

By Matt Reynoldson
 2 days ago

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – In a game the Brillion boys basketball program had circled on the calendar since before the season, the Lions rode a dominant defensive performance in the second half en route to a 56-47 win over conference rival Roncalli.

Jeremy Lorenz and Grady Geiger combined for 33 points for Brillion as the Lions improved to 12-0 on the season and grabbed hold of the top spot in the Eastern Wisconsin conference.

With a packed gym on hand, the D3 No. 5-ranked Lions held Roncalli’s Luke Pautz, the state’s fifth-leading scorer, to just 19 points. The Jets hit a buzzer beater to tie the game at 30 heading into halftime, but the Lions took an early lead in the second half and never looked back.

Roncalli would cut the lead to two, but some stout defense and strong free throw shooting pushed Brillion over the top.

