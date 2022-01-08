“I Think We’re The Best Team In The State” – SHG Talks Win Over MacArthur

Following the Mountaineers victory over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, head coach Bob Huggins discussed what went into the team's comeback effort in the second half. "We actually tried to guard them," Huggins said. "You look out there and see those two little guys, and I told them all week, ‘Don’t think these guys can’t play. Don’t think they’re not going to make shots.' They’re very clever in getting shots off."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO