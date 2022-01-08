“I Think We’re The Best Team In The State” – SHG Talks Win Over MacArthur

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners scored their second home victory in the young Big 12 Conference slate Saturday evening. They knocked off the 11th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones 79-66 to move to 2-1 in league play and 12-3 overall. Reserve forward Jacob Groves provided a key role in helping make...
Following the Mountaineers victory over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, head coach Bob Huggins discussed what went into the team's comeback effort in the second half. "We actually tried to guard them," Huggins said. "You look out there and see those two little guys, and I told them all week, ‘Don’t think these guys can’t play. Don’t think they’re not going to make shots.' They’re very clever in getting shots off."
DECATUR — On Tuesday, Decatur MacArthur struggled when Southeast got the ball in the paint in the Spartans’ 63-60 come-from-behind overtime win at Scheffler Gymnasium. The Sacred Heart-Griffin boys basketball team was there, and coach Tim Allen said he also noticed the Generals’ problems guarding the low post.
Lincoln hosted Lanphier on Saturday night but it was the Lions who came away with the 42-32 victory. Lanphier took a page our of the Lincoln play book and slowed down the game throughout. Tye Banks led the Lions with 15 points while Randy Rice Jr added 12. Elijah Pollice scored 12 for the Railers.
The 2021 3A state champion Springfield High Senators baseball team collected their rings at a special ceremony on Saturday evening at the basketball game. We spoke with head coach Jim Steinwart, graduate Richie Snider and sophomore first baseman Jack Swaney after the ceremony about the event.
