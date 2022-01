After Ayo Dosunmu traveled on Friday night against the Washington Wizards, three-time All-Star Bradley Beal decided to lend the rookie a helping hand. “After the travel, the play before I scored, he was like ‘just go deliberately. Go deliberately one way and just get to your shot. Don’t think about it, just take it and drive and then get into your spot,’ Dosunmu told reporters. “The next play I did it on him, and he was like, ‘I didn’t say do it on me, I said do it in the future.'”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO