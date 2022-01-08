ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Pulls ‘Home Work’ Series After Alleged Renovation Disasters

By Sharon Knolle
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia Network show “Home Work” was pulled from the air just days after its launch over allegations of previously shoddy work and inflated rates by the show’s home renovators, Candis and Andy Meredith. The show about the Utah-based renovators, who...

