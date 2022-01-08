ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China

Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — A strong overnight earthquake shook a sparsely populated area in western China early Saturday and forced the suspension of high-speed rail service because of tunnel damage, authorities said. Four people with minor injuries in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County had been treated and released, officials told...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Xinjiang anti-terror general to lead China's Hong Kong garrison

A general who led China's anti-terrorism special forces in Xinjiang has been promoted to head the People's Liberation Army in Hong Kong, state media has reported. Three years ago, Reference News -- a branch of Xinhua -- reported that a new special force called Mountain Eagle Commando had been formed in Xinjiang "for the anti-terrorism needs in the region and across China".
POLITICS
The Independent

Beijing accuses US of inciting Lithuania over Taiwan

Beijing on Monday accused Washington of inciting Lithuania to “contain China in a feud over the status of self-ruled Taiwan after U.S. officials expressed support for the European Union-member country in the face of Chinese economic pressure.Lithuania is the latest flashpoint in China's campaign to pressure companies and foreign governments to adopt its positions on Taiwan, Tibet and other sensitive issues.“The United States has instigated the Lithuanian authorities to undermine the ‘one-China principle’,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin. “It has supported, aided and abetted them in going further down the wrong path to achieve its political...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Western China#Tibet#China News Service#Ap#Cgtn#Cctv#Xinhua News Agency
AFP

Last 7 years 'warmest on record' globally: EU

The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring service reported Monday, as it raised the alarm over sharp increases in record concentrations of methane in the atmosphere. Countries around the world have been blasted by a relentless assault of weather disasters linked to global warming in recent years, including record-shattering wildfires across Australia and Siberia, a once-in-1000-years heatwave in North America and extreme rainfall that caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. In its latest annual assessment, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed that 2021 had joined the unbroken warm streak since 2015. It found that last year was the fifth warmest on record globally, marginally warmer than 2015 and 2018. Accurate measurements go back to the mid-19th century.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy