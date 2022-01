CHAUTAUQUA – As the winter COVID-19 surge continues to rage, Chautauqua county is bracing for the impact it will have on our hospitals. Already, the number of cases has led to a halt of contact tracing in the county, which Christine Schuyler, the Chautauqua County Public Health Director says is now an ineffective tool given the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO