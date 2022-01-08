ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, NM

Former Santa Rosa firefighter in trouble again

By Stephanie Chavez
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Sojq_0dg6o33n00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former New Mexico firefighter, with a long criminal history, is in trouble again. The 41-year-old from Santa Rosa has more than a dozen criminal charges including multiple DWIs, drug offenses, and a burglary conviction.

Now, Jose Urban, a firefighter for the Santa Rosa Fire Department, up until this week, has ended up back in jail. Santa Rosa Police Chief, Ernesto Pacheco, says Urban broke into the Guadalupe County Maintenance Yard Thursday night.

Story continues below

“The reporting party advised that he saw a male subject crossed a fenced-in area of the maintenance yard,” said Chief Pacheco. “He heard the subject — sounded like metal was cutting on the vehicle that he was underneath,” Pacheco explained.

Chief Pacheco says a short time after getting the call, officers pulled Urban over and searched his car. He says officers found multiple firearms, ammunition, drugs, and paraphernalia, along with catalytic converters, and a Sawzall tool, which Pacheco explained is used to cut out catalytic converters.

Urban was booked into the Curry County Detention Center early Friday morning because there’s not a jail in Guadalupe County. So far, he’s only being charged with criminal trespass but Chief Pacheco says they’re still investigating.

Chief Pacheco says Urban has not been with the fire department since the beginning of the week but did not say why. KRQE News 13 tried reaching out to the fire department for comment but did not get a response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

Related
KRQE News 13

Authorities search for bank robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Eubank. Police say around 10 a.m. on Monday, the suspect showed up to the Chase Bank and showed the teller a handgun, and got away with cash. The FBI says the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, heavyset, approximately 40 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hobbs woman arrested after allegedly dumping newborn in dumpster

Warning: Some might find the video disturbing HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police have arrested 18-year-old Alexis Avila for the attempted murder of her newborn baby. Video footage was captured of the incident that happened on Friday, Jan. 7. The Hobbs Police Department reports that around 8 p.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of N. […]
HOBBS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Santa Rosa, NM
KRQE News 13

Durango Police Dept. limiting some non-emergency services

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The increase in COVID-19 cases has also led to the Durango Polic Department limiting non-emergency services. Patrol officers will still respond to all calls but civilian employees will work remotely for the time being. This will limit the availability of some services and building hours. According to a news release from the […]
DURANGO, CO
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas officer’s drug identifying record awarded

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas Police officer is receiving statewide recognition for helping keep drug-impaired drivers off the streets. Officer Raymond Torres has been named New Mexico’s drug recognition expert for 2021. Torres accounted for 7% of the state’s total enforcement evaluations this past year, as well as had a 100% accuracy rate […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Crime#Urban#Sawzall#Nexstar Media Inc
KRQE News 13

Man allegedly kidnaps daughter at gunpoint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his daughter at gunpoint. According to the criminal complaint, Jeremiah Maria pulled a gun on his wife before kidnapping their daughter and stealing his wife’s car. Police were interviewing people outside of Jeremiah’s apartment when he pulled up in the stolen car with the child […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State police investigating Edgewood homicide

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – State police have taken over an investigation into a fatal shooting in Edgewood. The Edgewood police were called out Friday night around 8:00 p.m. to Park Road near I-40. When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Kalan La Fleur dead inside an SUV with a gunshot wound. State police were called in to […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

Rail Runner service resumes after pedestrian fatally struck on track

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rail Runner has resumed service Monday after being suspended due to a pedestrian being fatally struck by the train. New Mexico State Police report that around 4:30 a.m., the department received a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by the Rail Runner near the Montano crossing. Officers found one individual […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
KRQE News 13

State senator pre-files bill outlawing shooting threats

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker wants those who make a fake shooting threat to face prosecution. Republican Senator Craig Brandt has pre-filed a bill adding shooting threats to the state’s law regarding bomb scares. If approved, a suspect could be charged with a fourth-degree felony if they use a threat to cause fear […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Road rage suspect arrested in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect in a road rage incident in Santa Fe has been arrested. Police say 27-year-old David Dean Gallegos shot and wounded another driver two weeks ago. The victim told officers Gallegos side-swiped her car on Cerrillos Road so she followed him to get his license plate number. She says Gallegos rammed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Witness: Pedestrian ran out into road at Wyoming and Spain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night. In an APD press release, a witness said the crash happened when a pedestrian ran out into the road of Wyoming Blvd. at Spain Rd. and was struck by a white Dodge pickup truck going south. The witness […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Treecycling’ in Albuquerque ends

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the last day people could take their Christmas tree to a recycling center. The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department, Parks and Rec, and PNM joined forces for the two-week-long event. The only requirement was to remove decorations, tree stands, and lights and the city would mulch the tree for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Arrest warrant filed for July murder of Aztec woman

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 52-year-old mother from Aztec. Jaden Ortega is accused of shooting multiple times through the door of an Aztec home in July 2021, in what may have been an attempted robbery. Julie Harris was shot and killed and her 15-year-old daughter was at […]
AZTEC, NM
KRQE News 13

Domestic dispute leads to SWAT situation in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself in a northwest Albuquerque residence for over four hours. Daniel Gonzales, 36, was taken into custody early Friday morning and charged with aggravated battery and false imprisonment in the area of the 5700 block of Piñon Flats Rd. According to a criminal complaint, police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy