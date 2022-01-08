ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque metro tournament semi-finals recap

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The semi-final matches of the Albuquerque metro basketball championships tournament took place on Friday night. Here is a quick breakdown of how the action unfolded.

Starting off with the unbeaten, top-seed Volcano Vista matched up against four-seed Cleveland. The semi-final match was not much of a contest as the Hawks would be the Storm by 20. The final score was 76-56, and the Hawks remain undefeated and move on to the championship round.

The two and three seeds met for a chance to play Volcano in the final round. The play got scrappy down the stretch, as Artisco Heritage pulled off the upset over La Cueva 55-48. The championship match between Volcano Vista and Atrisco Heritage is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. at West Mesa high school.

Volcano Vista and Cleveland also met in the semi-finals of the girls’ bracket. This game had a similar story, as the lady Hawks beat the Storm by a large margin. Volcano Vista’s win streak is now up to 24, and it will be put to the test in the championship round.

La Cueva and Sandia battled it out for the other spot in the championship. The Bears jumped out to an early lead and did not look back, winning by a score of 54-25. Volcano Vista and La Cueva will compete for a chance to lift the trophy on Saturday following the boys’ championship match.

