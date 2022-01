With roughly half a year of action to add to the pool, and a New Year all rung in, it’s a good time to look in on the competition level of the upper tier of the sport. There have been some changes since the last update in July 2021, one of the biggest being George Kambosos’ upset of Teofimo Lopez. It wasn’t enough to break Kambosos into the top ten but it did remove Lopez. Anthony Joshua also departs after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO