Cluster Availability % for Uptime SLAs

I'm setting up a test lab with Horizon 8.2 and and Unified Access Gateway appliance 21.03. Our goal is to provide remote access to published applications using SAML authentication. It was my understanding that I could use the UAG for this, as demonstrated in https://techzone.vmware.com/vmware?share=video2053&title=vmware-unified-access-gateway-39-whats-new. However, I get the error "Unauthenticated access is not supported with external gateways like Security server, Unified Access Gateway.". It also states on https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-Horizon/2103/horizon-console-administration/GUID-C9A3DAFE-7CE4-4C1... that: "Unauthenticated access is not supported with an Unified Access Gateway appliance.". If this is the case, then how can it be demonstrated in the video? It seems like the information is contradicting each other and I can't help but think that I'm missing a piece of the puzzle. How can I get this to work?

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO