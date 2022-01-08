ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Work profile issues after upgrade to Android 12

 3 days ago

Yesterday I updated my S20 Plus 5G Exynos to Android 12 (One UI 4.0). Since...

forum.xda-developers.com

shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
technewstoday.com

How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Android and iPhone

Recovering deleted text messages is not a simple task but may be possible if you have proper backups set in place early on. Many advertised software claims to get the deleted data, but few do. The best option will always be backups. Backup systems can range from Google Drive, iCloud,...
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
SlashGear

Hidden Android 12 Features You Probably Didn’t Know About

Android 12 was released on October 4, 2021, but even though it’s been a part of a select few Android users’ phones for a while now, there are still quite a few exciting new features that you’re probably unaware of! In this newest release, there’s been an increased focus on gaming, media, adaptive aesthetics, and security (as well as a few other surprises). Unfortunately, unless you’re a die-hard Android fan—jumping into blogs, or trawling through every menu upon a new release—you might not have noticed these neat features as they’re not intuitively accessible, or not widely supported by 3rd party apps (yet), or have become the background default.
BGR.com

Some Android apps on the Samsung Galaxy Store could infect your phone with malware, so delete them

No matter which device you connect to the internet from, you always need to be watching for scams. They usually come in the form of phishing emails, suspicious texts, or trojan-infested apps. Thankfully, if you stay vigilant, you can avoid most scams. But some are harder to avoid than others. For example, Samsung appears to be hosting a selection of apps on the Galaxy Store which could end up infecting your phone with malware. You might even have them on your Android right now.
TechRadar

Malware removal on Android: how to clean up your smartphone

Is your Android smartphone playing up? Maybe it’s running sluggishly all of a sudden, perhaps popping up ads here and there, or just being randomly a bit weird. It may be because you have a problem with malware, or a Potentially Unwanted Program (PUP). So what's the best way...
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2022: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a few things to consider before picking out an Android phone. For starters, you’ll want to...
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
TechCrunch

Skydio debuts updated $1,099 self-flying drone with new bells and whistles

The Bay Area-based drone company is revamping their flagship drone with a number of features designed around usability, along with a major software update focused on bringing more control to users without forcing them to take manual control of the drone. The team is also delivering a new service plan called Skydio Care designed to give drone owners a protection plan that supplements their existing warranty but allows for rapid replacement of accidentally damaged devices.
The Independent

Your iPhone can now tell you if apps are spying on you – here’s how to turn it on

Apple’s latest update gives users the power to watch the apps that might be watching them.Along with a range of other changes in the iOS 15.2 update, which arrived this week, is the introduction of the App Privacy Report.That tool allows users to see what information apps are gathering about their users, and where they are sending that to on the internet.It is intended as a way of keeping apps’ tracking in check, and of removing any apps that might be using information in unnecessary or dangerous ways.The feature is available on all iPhones that have been updated to...
New York Post

Why Google is warning Android users to update Microsoft Teams ASAP

Google has sent Android users an essential warning about the Microsoft Teams app. A bug was discovered in the Android version of the Microsoft Teams app last month which could block calls made to emergency numbers. Initially, it was thought only calls made to the US emergency number, 911, were...
pocketnow.com

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max Deals, Where to Buy

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the iPhone to buy this year if you prefer having a larger canvas on hand, even if it doesn't serve a specific purpose. It features an improved display, the best battery life ever on an iPhone, and the ability to capture stunning images packaged into a robust chassis.
BGR.com

How to reset a locked iPhone without connecting to a computer

Earlier this week, after more than a month of testing, Apple released iOS 15.2 to the general public. The update added several long-awaited new features to the iPhone, including the Apple Music Voice Plan, App Privacy Report, Digital Legacy, and macro photo control for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Of course, many of the most useful features in iOS updates are not highlighted in Apple’s release notes. For example, after you download and install iOS 15.2 on your iPhone, you will now have the ability to reset and erase a locked iPhone without having to connect to a computer first.
CNET

3 iPhone security settings to lock down before it's too late

Make 2022 the year you take device security seriously. As your iPhone becomes increasingly integral to your life and identity, the need to keep your data safe grows even more important. While you're locking down your Gmail account, your Facebook page, and your browser, don't neglect your iPhone just because you already have Face ID or Touch ID set up.
