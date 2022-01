In a wild game, the Utah State Aggies edged the New Mexico Lobos 90-87 in overtime on the road at The Pit in Albuquerque on Saturday. Trailing by 17 early in the second half, the Aggies not only came back, but held the lead on a few occasions before the Lobos forced overtime with three seconds left on a 3-pointer from KJ Jenkins.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO