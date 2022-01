The Lindsey Wilson men’s basketball team lost a tight battle on the road this evening dropping their second straight game in the new year 59-61 against the Firehawks. Elijah Jordan led the team with 18 points while Mark Edmond collected a team-high six rebounds in the game. As a team, the Blue Raiders shot 43.4 percent from the floor while outrebounding the Firehawks 29-24. The Blue Raiders were plagued by turnovers as they gave up possession 20 times in the game.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO