ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

KCAU 9 SportsZone (1-7-22)

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8jKb_0dg6lCoS00

SIOUX CITY (KCAU) – The first basketball SportsZone of 2022 is in the books.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Jake Jones and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action going on throughout Siouxland.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:

PART 1

Remsen St. Mary’s at Unity Christian Boys/Girls, Sibley-Ocheyedan at Boyden-Hull Boys/Girls, Storm Lake at Western Christian Boys/Girls, Hinton at Gehlen Girls

PART 2

Cheer Squad of the Week, LeMars at Sioux City West Boys/Girls

PART 3

Girls Player of the Week, Boys Player of the Week, Top Stop

IOWA SCORES (GIRLS)

Unity Christian – 69, Remsen St. Mary’s – 48

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 54, Boyden-Hull – 50

Western Christian – 45, Storm Lake – 44

Hinton – 62, Gehlen Catholic – 32

LeMars – 61, Sioux City West – 53

Kingsley-Pierson – 54, MVAOCOU – 42

Sioux Central – 68, West Bend-Mallard – 40

Alta-Aurelia – 41, Southeast Valley – 36

Central Lyon – 58, Rock Valley – 43

West Lyon – 48, George-Little Rock – 20

Harris-Lake Park – 40, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 36

Newell-Fonda – 78, Pocahontas Area – 51

OABCIG – 51, Lawton-Bronson – 27

Westwood – 50, Ridge View – 46

Sheldon – 60, Okoboji – 53

Sioux Center – 50, MOC-Floyd Valley – 38

Emmetsburg – 44, East Sac County – 40

IOWA SCORES (BOYS)

Remsen St. Mary’s – 47, Unity Christian – 44

Boyden-Hull – 80, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 44

Western Christian – 76, Storm Lake – 37

LeMars – 63, Sioux City West – 54

Southeast Valley – 67, Alta-Aurelia – 38

Ar-We-Va – 62, Boyer Valley – 45

Central Lyon – 65, Rock Valley – 63

Gehlen Catholic – 79, Hinton – 66

West Lyon – 58, George-Little Rock – 36

Harris-Lake Park – 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 67

IKM-Manning – 53, Audubon – 40

South O’Brien – 59, MMCRU – 50

Kingsley-Pierson – 70, MVAOCOU – 36

Newell-Fonda – 77, Pocahontas Area – 56

Ridge View – 88, Westwood – 53

West Monona – 78, River Valley – 39

SOUTH DAKOTA (GIRLS)

Vermillion – 43, Parkston – 37

Dakota Valley – 71, Viborg/Hurley – 55

NEBRASKA (GIRLS)

BDS – 62, Giltner – 16
Cornerstone Christian – 38, Whiting – 31
Creighton – 59, Randolph – 15
Homer – 43, Archbishop Bergan – 39
Humphrey St. Francis – 52, Howells-Dodge – 32
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 54, Winnebago – 49
Norfolk – 51, Omaha North – 20
North Bend Central – 45, Pender – 39
Oakland-Craig – 58, Stanton – 24
Pierce – 45, Wayne – 14
Plainview – 60, Neligh-Oakdale – 27
Wakefield – 68, Walthill – 28

NEBRASKA (BOYS)
Archbishop Bergan – 53, Homer – 27
Creighton – 64, Randolph – 53
Hartington-Newcastle – 69, Winside – 39
Howells-Dodge – 69, Humphrey St. Francis – 47
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 46, Winnebago – 44
Lutheran High Northeast – 38, Wausa – 16
Oakland-Craig – 58, Stanton – 52
Omaha North – 53, Norfolk – 42
Plainview – 58, Neligh-Oakdale – 56 (OT)
Wakefield – 78, Walthill – 55

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school girls basketball highlights and scores (1-8-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – IOWA GIRLS Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 60, Cherokee Washington – 56 Bishop Heelan – 52, LeMars – 33 Unity Christian – 65, Sioux Falls Christian – 62 OABCIG – 51, MVAOCOU – 48 East Sac County – 62, Kuemper Catholic – 49 IOWA BOYS Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 62, Cherokee Washington – […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

GPAC basketball highlights and scores (1-8-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – WOMEN’S SCORES #23 Briar Cliff – 78, Doane – 50 #10 Morningside – 95, Midland – 59 #13 Northwestern – 71, Hastings – 64 MEN’S SCORES Briar Cliff – 66, Doane – 58 Morningside – 73, Midland – 72 Northwestern – 81, Hastings – 68
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Clark scores 31, No. 22 Iowa women beat Nebraska 95-86

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 31 points, McKenna Warnock 23 and Monika Czinano had eight of her 20 in the pivotal fourth quarter as No. 22 Iowa beat Nebraska 95-86. Clark had 12 assists and grabbed eight rebounds in posting her sixth double-double this season, Warnock had a career high seven 3-pointers on […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hinton, IA
City
Rock Valley, IA
Sioux City, IA
Basketball
City
Lake Park, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
State
South Dakota State
City
Storm Lake, IA
City
Remsen, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Basketball
City
Okoboji, IA
City
Whiting, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
KCAU 9 News

Coyote defense stymies SDSU en route to 65-42 in-state victory

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota’s stifling defense led the Coyotes to a 65-42 victory over in-state rival South Dakota State on Saturday afternoon in front of 3,513 fans inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota (12-4, 5-0 Summit) had four players reach double-figures in the game. Fifth-year senior Liv Korngable led the way with 15 points, second-year […]
VERMILLION, SD
KCAU 9 News

Kane, Joens lead No. 12 Iowa State women past TCU 78-47

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Morgan Kane scored a career-high 17 points, Ashley Joens had her 40th career double-double and No. 12 Iowa State rolled to a 78-47 win over Texas Christian. Joens had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (14-1, 3-0 Big 12 Conference), who are off to their best start in conference […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportszone#Siouxland#Boyden Hull Boys Girls#Unity Christian#Lemars#Mvaocou#Sioux Central#West Bend Mallard#Hartley Melvin Sanborn#Oabcig#Alta Aurelia#Ikm Manning#Mmcru
KCAU 9 News

No. 11 UConn women top Creighton 63-58 after long layoff

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Caroline Ducharme led a balanced attack with 17 points and 11th-ranked and depleted UConn defeated Creighton 63-55 after a lengthy layoff. The Huskies had missed their last four games because of COVID protocols and had just seven players available. Morgan Maley led Creighton with 14 points off the bench. Payton Brotzki […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
906
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy