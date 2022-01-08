KCAU 9 SportsZone (1-7-22)

SIOUX CITY (KCAU) – The first basketball SportsZone of 2022 is in the books.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Jake Jones and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action going on throughout Siouxland.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:

PART 1

Remsen St. Mary’s at Unity Christian Boys/Girls, Sibley-Ocheyedan at Boyden-Hull Boys/Girls, Storm Lake at Western Christian Boys/Girls, Hinton at Gehlen Girls

PART 2

Cheer Squad of the Week, LeMars at Sioux City West Boys/Girls

PART 3

Girls Player of the Week, Boys Player of the Week, Top Stop

IOWA SCORES (GIRLS)

Unity Christian – 69, Remsen St. Mary’s – 48

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 54, Boyden-Hull – 50

Western Christian – 45, Storm Lake – 44

Hinton – 62, Gehlen Catholic – 32

LeMars – 61, Sioux City West – 53

Kingsley-Pierson – 54, MVAOCOU – 42

Sioux Central – 68, West Bend-Mallard – 40

Alta-Aurelia – 41, Southeast Valley – 36

Central Lyon – 58, Rock Valley – 43

West Lyon – 48, George-Little Rock – 20

Harris-Lake Park – 40, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 36

Newell-Fonda – 78, Pocahontas Area – 51

OABCIG – 51, Lawton-Bronson – 27

Westwood – 50, Ridge View – 46

Sheldon – 60, Okoboji – 53

Sioux Center – 50, MOC-Floyd Valley – 38

Emmetsburg – 44, East Sac County – 40

IOWA SCORES (BOYS)

Remsen St. Mary’s – 47, Unity Christian – 44

Boyden-Hull – 80, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 44

Western Christian – 76, Storm Lake – 37

LeMars – 63, Sioux City West – 54

Southeast Valley – 67, Alta-Aurelia – 38

Ar-We-Va – 62, Boyer Valley – 45

Central Lyon – 65, Rock Valley – 63

Gehlen Catholic – 79, Hinton – 66

West Lyon – 58, George-Little Rock – 36

Harris-Lake Park – 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 67

IKM-Manning – 53, Audubon – 40

South O’Brien – 59, MMCRU – 50

Kingsley-Pierson – 70, MVAOCOU – 36

Newell-Fonda – 77, Pocahontas Area – 56

Ridge View – 88, Westwood – 53

West Monona – 78, River Valley – 39

SOUTH DAKOTA (GIRLS)

Vermillion – 43, Parkston – 37

Dakota Valley – 71, Viborg/Hurley – 55

NEBRASKA (GIRLS)

BDS – 62, Giltner – 16

Cornerstone Christian – 38, Whiting – 31

Creighton – 59, Randolph – 15

Homer – 43, Archbishop Bergan – 39

Humphrey St. Francis – 52, Howells-Dodge – 32

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 54, Winnebago – 49

Norfolk – 51, Omaha North – 20

North Bend Central – 45, Pender – 39

Oakland-Craig – 58, Stanton – 24

Pierce – 45, Wayne – 14

Plainview – 60, Neligh-Oakdale – 27

Wakefield – 68, Walthill – 28

NEBRASKA (BOYS)

Archbishop Bergan – 53, Homer – 27

Creighton – 64, Randolph – 53

Hartington-Newcastle – 69, Winside – 39

Howells-Dodge – 69, Humphrey St. Francis – 47

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 46, Winnebago – 44

Lutheran High Northeast – 38, Wausa – 16

Oakland-Craig – 58, Stanton – 52

Omaha North – 53, Norfolk – 42

Plainview – 58, Neligh-Oakdale – 56 (OT)

Wakefield – 78, Walthill – 55

