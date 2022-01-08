Michigan State football 2022 transfer tracker

As many know, the transfer portal is set to be a huge part of Mel Tucker’s tenure at Michigan State. The new era of college football is centered around the use of the transfer portal. Tucker used the portal to flip a roster from a 2-5 season in his first year to an 11-2 season in year two, mainly in part to the additions through the transfer portal.

The transfer portal should be viewed as another form of recruiting, as a team will have two ‘recruiting classes’ per year, the traditional high school class and a transfer class.

Transfers do work both ways, while the team will add multiple players through the portal, losing players to the portal will also become a reality every season.

Take a look at how Michigan State’s 2022 transfer portal, both incoming and outgoing, looks like:

CB Kalon Gervin (Kansas)

Recruiting Class: 2018

Transferring to: Kansas

LB Chase Kline (Eastern Michigan)

Recruiting Class: 2018

Transferring to: Eastern Michigan

DE Alex Okelo

Recruiting Class: 2021

Transferring to: Uncommitted

DB Michael Dowell (Pitt)

Recruiting Class: 2017

Transferring to: Pitt

DB Emmanuel Flowers

Recruiting Class: 2017

Transferring to: Uncommitted

DB Michael Gravely Jr.

Recruiting Class: 2021

Transferring to: Uncommitted

WR Ricky White

Recruiting Class: 2020

Transferring to: Uncommitted

WR CJ Hayes

Recruiting Class: 2017

Transferring to: Uncommitted

OL James Ohonba

Recruiting Class: 2018

Transferring to: Uncommitted

TE Trenton Gillison

Recruiting Class: 2018

Transferring to: Uncommitted

DE Jack Camper

Recruiting Class: 2017

Transferring to: Uncommitted

TE Kameron Allen

Recruiting Class: 2021

Transferring to: Uncommitted

WR Ian Stewart

Recruiting Class: 2020

Transferring to: Uncommitted

LB Cole DeMarzo

Recruiting Class: 2020

Transferring to: Uncommitted

DL Tyson Watson (UMass)

Recruiting Class: 2021

Transferring to: UMass

DL Kyle King (Ball State)

Recruiting Class: 2020

Transferring to: Ball State

RB Jalen Berger (Wisconsin)

Transferring from: Wisconsin

Years of eligibility remaining: 4

Analysis: The first transfer of Michigan State’s cycle came in the form of Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger. Berger, a highly regarded 4-star prospect coming out of high school, came on late in the 2020 season – playing in Wisconsin’s final four games of the year. Beger totaled 60 attempts for 301 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5 yards per carry against 4 stout run defenses shows that Berger can be a strong running back for the Spartans in the future.

LB Jacoby Windmon (UNLV)

Transferring from: UNLV

Years of eligibility remaining: 2

Analysis: Jacoby Windmon is one of the most highly regarded transfers that came out of the portal. In his final year at UNLV, Windmon had 119 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks while earning All-Mountain West honors. Windmon will have the ability to play the traditional linebacker spot up the middle and on the edge in MSU’s 4-2-5 defense.

LB Aaron Brule (Mississippi State)

Transferring from: Mississippi State

Years of eligibility remaining: 1

Analysis: Brule came into the 2021 season as a possible mid-round NFL Draft pick to most experts. Unfortunately, Brule had a ‘down’ year, but that isn’t necessarily a cause for concern to Spartan fans. In his ‘down year’ Brule had 53 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 3 sacks, showing his ability to attack downhill. Brule will be coming to East Lansing with a chip on his shoulder, looking to show he is the NFL prospect he was once thought of.

DE Khris Bogle (Florida)

Transferring from: Florida

Years of eligibility remaining: 2

Analysis: Bogle was a one-time top-75 rated four-star recruit when he initially went to Gainesville. In his time at Florida, he played as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. When Bogle gets to East Lansing he will be transitioning into an edge-rushing/defensive end role, different from the role he played at Florida. Undergoing a position change might be difficult, but Bogle’s skill set will be better suited as a defensive end, rather than an outside linebacker in the long haul.