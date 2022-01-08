ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Michigan State football 2022 transfer tracker

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsLHO_0dg6kx6i00

As many know, the transfer portal is set to be a huge part of Mel Tucker’s tenure at Michigan State. The new era of college football is centered around the use of the transfer portal. Tucker used the portal to flip a roster from a 2-5 season in his first year to an 11-2 season in year two, mainly in part to the additions through the transfer portal.

The transfer portal should be viewed as another form of recruiting, as a team will have two ‘recruiting classes’ per year, the traditional high school class and a transfer class.

Transfers do work both ways, while the team will add multiple players through the portal, losing players to the portal will also become a reality every season.

Take a look at how Michigan State’s 2022 transfer portal, both incoming and outgoing, looks like:

CB Kalon Gervin (Kansas)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiK2u_0dg6kx6i00
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Recruiting Class: 2018

Transferring to: Kansas

LB Chase Kline (Eastern Michigan)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34O0p3_0dg6kx6i00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Recruiting Class: 2018

Transferring to: Eastern Michigan

DE Alex Okelo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5Cxr_0dg6kx6i00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Recruiting Class: 2021

Transferring to: Uncommitted

DB Michael Dowell (Pitt)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Y9VO_0dg6kx6i00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Recruiting Class: 2017

Transferring to: Pitt

DB Emmanuel Flowers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPWtx_0dg6kx6i00
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Recruiting Class: 2017

Transferring to: Uncommitted

DB Michael Gravely Jr.

Recruiting Class: 2021

Transferring to: Uncommitted

WR Ricky White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsKqQ_0dg6kx6i00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Recruiting Class: 2020

Transferring to: Uncommitted

WR CJ Hayes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExpFJ_0dg6kx6i00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Recruiting Class: 2017

Transferring to: Uncommitted

OL James Ohonba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294x6u_0dg6kx6i00
Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Class: 2018

Transferring to: Uncommitted

TE Trenton Gillison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sw521_0dg6kx6i00
Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Class: 2018

Transferring to: Uncommitted

DE Jack Camper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TDSC_0dg6kx6i00
(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Recruiting Class: 2017

Transferring to: Uncommitted

TE Kameron Allen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Akopt_0dg6kx6i00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Recruiting Class: 2021

Transferring to: Uncommitted

WR Ian Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKs90_0dg6kx6i00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Recruiting Class: 2020

Transferring to: Uncommitted

LB Cole DeMarzo

Recruiting Class: 2020

Transferring to: Uncommitted

DL Tyson Watson (UMass)

Recruiting Class: 2021

Transferring to: UMass

DL Kyle King (Ball State)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBfTj_0dg6kx6i00
Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Class: 2020

Transferring to: Ball State

RB Jalen Berger (Wisconsin)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yoppc_0dg6kx6i00
Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Transferring from: Wisconsin

Years of eligibility remaining: 4

Analysis: The first transfer of Michigan State’s cycle came in the form of Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger. Berger, a highly regarded 4-star prospect coming out of high school, came on late in the 2020 season – playing in Wisconsin’s final four games of the year. Beger totaled 60 attempts for 301 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5 yards per carry against 4 stout run defenses shows that Berger can be a strong running back for the Spartans in the future.

LB Jacoby Windmon (UNLV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyJ1w_0dg6kx6i00
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Transferring from: UNLV

Years of eligibility remaining: 2

Analysis: Jacoby Windmon is one of the most highly regarded transfers that came out of the portal. In his final year at UNLV, Windmon had 119 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks while earning All-Mountain West honors. Windmon will have the ability to play the traditional linebacker spot up the middle and on the edge in MSU’s 4-2-5 defense.

LB Aaron Brule (Mississippi State)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sDWAA_0dg6kx6i00
(AP Photo/John Amis)

Transferring from: Mississippi State

Years of eligibility remaining: 1

Analysis: Brule came into the 2021 season as a possible mid-round NFL Draft pick to most experts. Unfortunately, Brule had a ‘down’ year, but that isn’t necessarily a cause for concern to Spartan fans. In his ‘down year’ Brule had 53 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 3 sacks, showing his ability to attack downhill. Brule will be coming to East Lansing with a chip on his shoulder, looking to show he is the NFL prospect he was once thought of.

DE Khris Bogle (Florida)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AlnIB_0dg6kx6i00

Transferring from: Florida

Years of eligibility remaining: 2

Analysis: Bogle was a one-time top-75 rated four-star recruit when he initially went to Gainesville. In his time at Florida, he played as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. When Bogle gets to East Lansing he will be transitioning into an edge-rushing/defensive end role, different from the role he played at Florida. Undergoing a position change might be difficult, but Bogle’s skill set will be better suited as a defensive end, rather than an outside linebacker in the long haul.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
FOX4 News Kansas City

People moving from Missouri are headed to these states

STACKER – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
On3.com

Steve Spurrier makes national championship game pick

Georgia has had plenty of chances to beat Alabama over the years. There was the 2012 SEC championship game when the Bulldogs lost 32-28 and the 26-23 heartbreaking defeat in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship, just to name a couple. Kirby Smart’s teams have been right there with the Crimson Tide, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump and hand Nick Saban’s program a loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#College Football#Tracker#American Football#Michigan State#Wr Cj Hayes Recruiting
On3.com

Oklahoma transfer wide receiver spotted in Los Angeles

Could Mario Williams follow Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC? Williams’ Instagram story is fueling speculation. It appears Williams is taking a visit to USC after transferring from Oklahoma earlier this week. The Tampa, Florida native certainly got fans talking with this post. Williams’ decision to enter the portal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bryce Young Reveals What Mac Jones Told Him Before Title Game

Last season, Bryce Young watched Mac Jones lead Alabama to a national title. Now, it’s Young’s turn to show the world that he can be the starting quarterback on a championship team. During this Saturday’s news conference, Young was asked if he’s heard from any former Alabama quarterbacks...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy