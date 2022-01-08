ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Rebooting Classic 1950s Sitcom

By Andrew Roberts
CBS is preparing to revive a classic sitcom for the modern age, this time adjusting the focus for more of a female perspective. The network is bringing back the classic Jackie Gleason sitcom The Honeymooners, reimagining the 1950s sitcom with "a feminist twist." The original series was created and...

