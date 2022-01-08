CBS Rebooting Classic 1950s Sitcom

A former editor at The Harvard Lampoon, Bowman went from junior executive at PepsiCo to writer on Saturday Night Live, joining the show in 1988 and sharing an Emmy in 1989 for writing with big names including Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. In 1990, he was one of the first white writers hired on In Living Color -- creator Keenan Ivory Wayans promoted him to head writer within a year. In 1992, Bowman, Martin Lawrence and Topper Carew created Martin, the Fox sitcom starring Lawrence as a Detroit DJ that lasted for five seasons. “John understood my vision,” Lawrence said in a statement. “There wasn’t anything too big or too small that could faze him, which made working together a great experience.” Fellow Martin star Tisha Campbell added: “John Bowman was one of the sweetest and kindest producers I’ve worked with. I remember the first time I ad-libbed on the show, and I ran to John saying, ‘I have a pitch.’ He was so encouraging. He pushed me to be fearless when it came to comedy. I’m so forever grateful.” Bowman's credits also include It’s Garry Shandling’s Show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Murphy Brown and The Hughleys. Bowman also played a leading role in the 2007-2008 writers' strike.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO