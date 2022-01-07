Cancer Support Community Guests Tour SoFi Stadium

This is a very challenging time for our community, specifically small businesses. The Edelman-Gardner Cancer Research Foundation has been fortunate to have many supporters on our journery to help fight cancer. We appreciate the support our community has given to us for more than 40 years. We could not have given Wilmot Cancer Center more than a million dollars for cancer research in those 40 years without this support. Fundraising isn’t what it used to be when we first started the foundation. Because of the important role small businesses have played in our fundraising, we wanted to give some recognition back.

HILTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO