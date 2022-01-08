Detroit Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Boy

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police in Detroit are searching for a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the shooting happened at about 8:55 p.m., Jan. 7, in the 11000 block of East Seven Mile Road at a Mobil gas station.

Police said the teen was fatally shot by the gunman who was accompanied by another man.

Police in Detroit are searching for a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy Friday, Jan. 7, 2021. (credit: Detroit Police Department)

“There really are no words. Our hearts and prayers are with the victim’s family,” said Chief James E. White. “We continue to speak out about impulse decisions to use gun violence to settle minor conflicts. Enough is enough. Our community is in shock tonight and can’t comprehend such a tragedy. We will do everything possible to get this killer off the street.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

