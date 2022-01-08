ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Boy

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police in Detroit are searching for a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the shooting happened at about 8:55 p.m., Jan. 7, in the 11000 block of East Seven Mile Road at a Mobil gas station.

Police said the teen was fatally shot by the gunman who was accompanied by another man.

Police in Detroit are searching for a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy Friday, Jan. 7, 2021. (credit: Detroit Police Department)

“There really are no words. Our hearts and prayers are with the victim’s family,” said Chief James E. White. “We continue to speak out about impulse decisions to use gun violence to settle minor conflicts. Enough is enough. Our community is in shock tonight and can’t comprehend such a tragedy. We will do everything possible to get this killer off the street.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

rierie
2d ago

if laws were stricter and with all evidence being a 100% then if you take a life you give your life,the rest of your life lock up without parole and make it a nationwide sentencing practice and maybe people will think twice because they already know the consequences.

Steven Martinez
2d ago

Jesus Christ he was 15 years old, this is so sad I could only imagine what his parents must be going through right now. the perpetrator didn't have to kill him. I'm not even black I'm a person of color and I'm so outraged. the black community needs to come together and find this person that did this to this young man it could be one of theirs next if they allow him to roam the streets. rest in peace hopefully your life wasn't in vain. somebody in the black community knows this perpetrator and they need to step up and do the right thing before he kills again just a matter of time.

Bunnie Tillman
2d ago

My prayer and condolences to his family and friends. This is just horrible...💔 One is too many and this is like Pandora's box.🙏 for justice and peace💔.

