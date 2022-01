ASHLAND, Ohio. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team enjoys the challenge of playing ranked teams and Saturday was no exception as the Panthers took on No. 8 Ashland. Charles Kate Gymnasium is always a tough place to play as Wesleyan owned the fourth quarter, making a furious comeback only to fall 74-66. Neither team held more than a one possession lead in the opening quarter, but it was the Eagles (12-1, 7-0 GMAC) who went into the locker-room with a 38-32 lead. The contest was tied at 27 with three minutes left in the half, but Ashland outscored Wesleyan 11-5 in that stretch to edge ahead. Both Cali Nolot and Tahlia Walton finished the first 20 minutes with eight points.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO