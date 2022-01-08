Gov. Newsom activates National Guard for COVID testing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has activated the National Guard in an effort to increase COVID-19 testing in the weeks following a spike in coronavirus cases.

According to the governor’s office, more than 200 members of the National Guard will be deployed to increase access to testing.

“Over 200 Cal Guard members will be deployed across 50 Optum Serve Sites to increase access to testing quickly, increase staff, and add walk-in capacity beginning today and throughout the coming weeks,” a spokesperson for the governor’s office said.

A total of six sites in San Diego County will be getting help from the National Guard. See the sites below:

San Diego - 5330 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92110 (Open Monday-Friday 7am-3pm)

Chula Vista – 1301 Oleander Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91911 (Open Tuesday-Saturday 7am-7pm)

El Cajon – 200 S Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 (Open Monday-Friday 7am-7pm)

Escondido – 649 W Mission Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 (Open Tuesday-Saturday 7am-7pm)

National City – 1221 D Ave, National City, CA 91950 (Open Tuesday-Saturday 7am-7pm)

Oceanside – 3708 Ocean Ranch Blvd, Oceanside, CA 92056 (Open Tuesday-Saturday 7am-7pm)

The move comes in the weeks after a major spike in coronavirus cases. Thursday, San Diego saw 5,922 coronavirus cases.

