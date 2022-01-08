ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Gov. Newsom activates National Guard for COVID testing

By Zac Self
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNw8I_0dg6h2DH00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has activated the National Guard in an effort to increase COVID-19 testing in the weeks following a spike in coronavirus cases.

According to the governor’s office, more than 200 members of the National Guard will be deployed to increase access to testing.

“Over 200 Cal Guard members will be deployed across 50 Optum Serve Sites to increase access to testing quickly, increase staff, and add walk-in capacity beginning today and throughout the coming weeks,” a spokesperson for the governor’s office said.

RELATED: US set another record for daily COVID-19 infections Wednesday with 486,000

A total of six sites in San Diego County will be getting help from the National Guard. See the sites below:

  • San Diego - 5330 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92110 (Open Monday-Friday 7am-3pm)
  • Chula Vista – 1301 Oleander Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91911 (Open Tuesday-Saturday 7am-7pm)
  • El Cajon – 200 S Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 (Open Monday-Friday 7am-7pm)
  • Escondido – 649 W Mission Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 (Open Tuesday-Saturday 7am-7pm)
  • National City – 1221 D Ave, National City, CA 91950 (Open Tuesday-Saturday 7am-7pm)
  • Oceanside – 3708 Ocean Ranch Blvd, Oceanside, CA 92056 (Open Tuesday-Saturday 7am-7pm)

The move comes in the weeks after a major spike in coronavirus cases. Thursday, San Diego saw 5,922 coronavirus cases.

Comments / 15

Colt .45
2d ago

Should have been activated to remove him from office, really what are they going door to door there aren't enough and you never know what's behind door #3 Bob

Reply
10
 

