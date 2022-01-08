ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana reports 165 more COVID-19 deaths and 14,933 positive cases

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369uw7_0dg6h1KY00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday that 165 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and another 14,933 people have tested positive.

There have been 18,959 confirmed deaths and 1,329,423 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 655 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 3,314 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of nine since Thursday. Additionally, IDOH said 9.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 36.1% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 64.1% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 17 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.8 million individuals with a 27.2% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Dec. 31 is 36.5%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 9.4%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 24.2%.

A total of 8,691,144 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,657,778 first doses and 3,576,607 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 1,457,759 Indiana residents have received a booster dose.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov .

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM WRTV

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hoosiers#Idoh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRTV

WRTV

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy