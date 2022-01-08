ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Man wanted by New Iberia PD for crashing car into building, injuring elder man

By KATC NEWS
 2 days ago
A man is wanted by New Iberia Police Department tonight after crashing a vehicle into a building and fleeing the scene on Thursday.

The driver, Kevin Ray Crosby, 35, is responsible for that crash, police say.

According to Friday's press release, police responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Street and discovered the vehicle inside the building.

They say the building had one occupant at the time of the crash, a 92-year-old man, who was critically injured.

The victim was transported to a Lafayette area hospital where he remains in intensive care, police say.

Officers obtained arrests warrants for the following charges:

  • Felony Hit and Run
  • Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • No Driver’s License
  • No Insurance
  • Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Crosby are asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.

