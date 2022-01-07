ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resilience of crops confirms that drought alone did not cause a ‘collapse’ in Mayan civilisation

By Dale Maylea
botany.one
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cause of the Mayan civilisation’s collapse is a puzzle. Something changed in the ninth century BCE, and major sites like Palenque, Copán, and Tikal were abandoned. This coincided with a period of droughts during which average rainfall halved, reducing water reserves. The droughts came shortly after a shift in the...

www.botany.one

