Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha's pandemic death total rises to 517 with addition of three more deaths

By JEFF MORRIS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported three new coronavirus-related deaths Friday in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department...

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware's largest hospitals implement crisis standards to manage overwhelming COVID hospitalizations

Many of Delaware’s hospital systems are implementing crisis standards because of a record breaking surge in cases of COVID-19. Delaware continues to break records for COVID-19 infections. As of Sunday, the state is reporting an average of almost 2,800 new cases per day. In comparison, the highest spike the state ever recorded previously was around 850 cases per day a year ago.
DELAWARE STATE
Indiana coronavirus updates: Anderson schools move to e-learning; 10K more cases, no additional deaths reported

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
County
Omicron cases run rampant in Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Health officials in Sonoma County warned the highly infectious omicron variant is running rampant in the community. New COVID cases in the county skyrocketed since late December to a pandemic record, according to Sonoma County Public Health Agency. Reportedly there are 90 daily COVID cases for...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
COVID: Sonoma Health Officer Restricts Large Gatherings For 30 Days, Voluntarily Urges Residents To Stay Home Amid Omicron Surge

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Citing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant in Sonoma County, health officials announced restrictions on some large gatherings and urged people to travel only when necessary for the next month. Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued an order prohibiting large gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and more than 100 people outdoors where social distancing can’t be maintained. The order is in effect from 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12 and is scheduled to continue through February 11. “Our case rates are at their highest level since the pandemic began and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 17K Cases & 52 Deaths Reported Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded 17,252 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday while the statewide positivity rate and hospitalizations decreased, according to the latest round of data from the Department of Health. Hospitalizations decreased by 20, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,286. The state reported 52 more people died, raising the death toll to 11,969 since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate decreased to 27.83% over the past 24 hours, a 1.45% decrease. Sunday’s figures come as Maryland is under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to rising hospitalizations, which have forced...
MARYLAND STATE
COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 12K Marylanders Have Died Since Start Of Pandemic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 12,000 Marylanders have died since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest data from the state health department. The state reported 47 more people died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 12,016 since the start of the pandemic. Maryland reported 9,683 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while the statewide positivity rate remained flat and hospitalizations increased, Hospitalizations increased by 78, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,364. Of those, 2,788 adults are in acute care and 532 adults are in intensive care. Thirty-eight children are in acute care and six are...
MARYLAND STATE
Kanawha County schools under a 2-hour delay Monday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Schools in Kanawha County will operate on a 2-hour delay Monday, January 10 due to “potential slick roads” and inclement weather. School buses will run regular routes at a 2-hour delay schedule. County officials say all morning Career and Technical Classes will be cancelled and employees are to report at their […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Nearly 800 new COVID cases in a day for one county

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nearly 800 new COVID cases were reported in one day in Kanawha County, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said Thursday. The day’s new case count was 789, health officials say – bringing the total number of active cases to 2,199 people. KCHD officials...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
A dangerous killer has swept the nation and affected communities nationwide.

(WTRF) – It’s both powerful and extremely addictive. This synthetic opioid is the leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S and continues to plague West Virginians from recovery.   Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed and approved […]
WHEELING, WV
Delaware County Health Official Urges COVID Vaccination As Hospitals Reach Capacity

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Health officials in Delaware County said the latest surge of COVID cases is stretching the health system more than any time during the pandemic. The county’s hospitals are currently at full capacity. “The surge is phenomenal here,” Dr. Lisa O’Mahoney, the interim physician advisor for the county, told CBS3. “I think that we are out stripping the other collar counties.” That means cases are overwhelming the hospital system. This week, all of Delaware County’s six hospitals reached capacity, meaning patients are being diverted elsewhere. Because of the omicron variant, Dr. O’Mahoney said their PCR test positivity rate is...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

