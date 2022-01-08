ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coughing down toward the ground reduces the spread of COVID droplets, researchers say

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257zqM_0dg6fTMJ00

WASHINGTON ( StudyFinds.org ) – Feel a cough coming on? Look down, fast! Researchers say the best way to keep virus particles from spreading indoors this winter is to point our heads down when we feel the need to cough.

As more people head indoors during the winter months, how the public keeps COVID-19 droplets from spreading in tight, enclosed environments becomes vitally important. Previous studies show that coughs and sneezes spread viral aerosols up to six feet away — and possibly even farther.

To see how human behavior can either help or hurt this flow , a team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences modeled how respiratory droplets react when people go up or walk down a flight of stairs.

“Two different patterns of droplets dispersion are observed due to the different wake flows,” reports researcher Hongping Wang in a media release . “These results suggest that we should cough with the head down toward the ground to ensure that most of the droplets enter the wake region.”

Coughing downward even more important while walking downstairs

Study authors used mannequins expelling white resin to simulate coughs from people on stairs. They also positioned the mannequins to lean forward, in the way many people do while walking upstairs, and lean back like many do while walking down.

In a water tunnel, results revealed a wake forming around the bodies while they were in motion. This wake was able to sweep up coughing particles falling towards the ground. However, particles above the head were able to spread out over a relatively large area — as if the particles were coming from the very top of the person’s head.

For mannequins simulating people walking up the stairs, most of the particles stayed below the shoulder, moving downward over a short distance. For the mannequins simulating people walking down the stairs, more particles moved above the head and were able to travel farther through the air .

“The major challenge is how to use particles in water to simulate the droplets in the air,” Wang says. “The most surprising part was that the particles higher than the head can travel a much longer distance than those particles lower than the head due to the induction of the wake flow.”

The study is published in the journal AIP Advances .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
USC News

COVID-19 may have spread faster in the U.S. because the first symptom was cough

The strain of COVID-19 virus that was circulating in the United States and Europe during the first wave of the pandemic may have been particularly infectious because the most common first symptom was likely a cough, according to a study led by researchers from the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Science.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cough#Weather#Droplets#Aip Advances
The Independent

Covid can spread between rooms in hotel quarantine, research shows

Research in New Zealand has revealed that Covid-19 can be transmitted between hotel rooms that share a corridor.In one case in July, a single traveller in hotel quarantine in Auckland infected three others in a room across the hallway.CCTV footage, contact tracing and genetic testing revealed that the virus must have been passed on through air that escaped the hotel room door into the corridor.The case - published by the US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - also showed the effectiveness of vaccination.The one fully vaccinated traveller in the rooms did not test positive for Covid despite sharing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Journal-News

Ohio health experts say home testing can help reduce virus spread

Millions of Americans are returning home after holiday travel and gatherings in the past week, and it comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Health experts urge anyone with symptoms to isolate and get tested for COVID-19. Some symptoms of the virus might mimic a common cold.
OHIO STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Department of Health says COVID rapidly spreading with Omicron now here

The Louisiana Department of Health does not officially release COVID numbers during the weekend. But because of the rapid spread of the virus in the state at present due to the Omicron variant, the state posted new information over the weekend to alert residents to be more cautious. The state...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox8live.com

Healthcare leaders hopeful reduced isolation time will decrease COVID spread

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrc.com

Health experts say the need for COVID testing grows as the Omicron variant spreads

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Omicron variant has become the dominant strain across the country and health leaders said it will soon be the main strain in Alabama. State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, said Omicron is about eight times more infectious than the original COVID strain, so Harris said we can guarantee an increase in cases. But, he said it can be hard to tell the difference between this new strain and a cold or the flu without a test.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WBTV

Researchers moving toward creating vaccine to end allergies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Are you allergic to dogs?. Well, we have some good news. Researchers are one step closer to creating a vaccine to end your allergies. Scientists in Japan have made an important finding that could lead to a vaccine. So we’ve got three things to know about...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Body’s defences against common cold could help ward off Covid-19, study finds

Some of the body’s defences generated after an infection of the common cold could help to ward off the virus that causes Covid-19, researchers have said.A small study found that people with high levels of T cells – generated after infection with other coronaviruses such as the common cold – were less likely to catch Covid-19.But the authors stressed that vaccination was the best way a person could protect themselves against Covid-19.The new study, conducted by experts at Imperial College London set out to investigate why some people don’t get Covid-19, despite being in contact with the virus.Our study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
WTNH

WTNH

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy