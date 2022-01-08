ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikola Jokic scores 33 points, Nuggets beat Kings, 121-111

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 121-111 on Friday night to end a two-game losing streak. Jokic reached 20 points for the seventh straight game as Denver got reinforcements back from health and safety protocols. Forwards...

Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The projected rotation for the Nuggets if/when DeMarcus Cousins enters the fold is pretty straightforward. Cousins will play. Not playing him would be odd. I bet he plays the other center minutes behind Jokić.
Video: Nikola Jokic pulls off incredible no look pass against Kings

It’s almost expected at this point, but every time the Denver Nuggets take the floor their superstar big man — Nikola Jokic — seems to pull off the impossible. In the second quarter of tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Jokic had another one of those moments courtesy of this no look dime to JaMychal Green for the easy lay in.
Jokic, Nuggets have a merry time in Friday night win against Kings

DENVER - It was a Srećan Božić, or merry Christmas, for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Ball Arena. The Julian calendar is still used in the Serbian Orthodox Church, so Christmas is observed on Jan. 7. The Nuggets and their reigning Most Valuable Player weren’t selected for a Christmas game stateside, but Jokic celebrated in a 121-111 win over Sacramento with 33 points to lead seven Nuggets in double figures. It served as his gift to the team.
Nuggets 121, Kings 111: Denver beats Sacramento at their “own game”

Welcome to Game #41, you maniacs! That's right, we officially made it to the halfway mark of this season. If you are still here, *fist bump*. We are made of the same cloth. That is the cloth of loyalty, pain, and masochism, stained a uniquely dark-hued color that is the combination of purple and blood red. The Sacramento Kings traveled to Denver tonight to take on the perfectly average (18-18) Nuggets, one of the few teams riddled with plain old injuries rather than covid protocols. Denver was missing two of their three best players in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., but still had Nikola Jokic, reigning MVP. So, naturally, with Denver having only 1/3 of their usual star firepower, this really was anybody's game. Let's see how the Kings did:
Nikola Jokic answers Thunder rally to give Nuggets road win

Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 18 rebounds and six assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 99-95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday in Oklahoma City. Jokic had answers when the Nuggets needed them, carrying them in the third quarter when the offense disappeared and then answered again in the final minute.
Jokic's 18 rebounds lead Nuggets over Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 18 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 99-95 on Sunday night. Austin Rivers scored a season-high 22 points and Jeff Green added 16 points. "I thought Austin Rivers was terrific tonight, on both ends of...
