Former PM tests positive as omicron cases rise in Australia

Originated in Cameroon, French researchers detected a new COVID strain that tops all what the world has seen. French researchers say that a new COVID strain detected in people in France contains 46 mutations — even more than Omicron — which makes it more resistant to vaccines and infectious. Some 12 cases have been spotted so far near Marseille, with the first linked to travel to the African country Cameroon.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO