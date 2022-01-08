ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Former PM tests positive as omicron cases rise in Australia

Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (AP) — Australia's former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, as...

www.timesdaily.com

Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Turnbull
eturbonews.com

COVID on Steroids: The New N501Y Mutation Detected in France and Cameroon

Originated in Cameroon, French researchers detected a new COVID strain that tops all what the world has seen. French researchers say that a new COVID strain detected in people in France contains 46 mutations — even more than Omicron — which makes it more resistant to vaccines and infectious. Some 12 cases have been spotted so far near Marseille, with the first linked to travel to the African country Cameroon.
WORLD
Fortune

South Africa’s government thinks the country’s Omicron wave may have already peaked as it lifts a night-time curfew

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Thursday, South Africa’s government lifted its national night-time curfew as the country's Omicron-driven wave of infections appears to be receding. Effective immediately, establishments like bars can remain open and people can gather between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

UK to send door-to-door vaccine teams to homes of unvaccinated

Over 122,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the UK last Friday alone – another daily record since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest reports, British government authorities are mulling the idea of sending nurses to people’s homes as a way to avoid new restrictive measures and to deliver vaccines to rural areas where vaccination centers might be less accessible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

NSW is set to bring back tough Covid restrictions TODAY in Dominic Perrottet backflip on promise to 'live with the virus' - as the state records 38,625 new cases and 11 deaths

NSW could suspend elective surgery, shut nightclubs, ban singing and dancing in pubs, and pause major events as the state records 38,625 new Covid cases and 11 deaths. The changes to the rules are expected to be finalised later this morning, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. Venues are set to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

China steps up checks after coronavirus fruit findings

China has tightened import rules after finding the virus that causes COVID-19 on packaging of fruit from Vietnam and Thailand. At least nine Chinese cities have recorded positive coronavirus tests in relation to dragon fruit from Vietnam and longan fruit from Thailand, according to media reports. China had already stopped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
brproud.com

WHO chief worried about ‘tsunami’ of omicron, delta cases

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that he’s worried about the omicron and delta variants of COVID-19 producing a “tsunami” of cases between them, but he’s still hopeful that the world will put the worst of the pandemic behind it in 2022.
WORLD
The Independent

Some virus restrictions back in Australia as omicron surges

Australia’s most populous state reinstated some restrictions and suspended elective surgeries on Friday as COVID-19 cases surged to another new record.New South Wales reported 38,625 new cases, prompting Premier Dominic Perrottet to announce regulations banning dancing and singing in pubs and nightclubs, and delaying non-urgent surgeries until mid-February.Hospitalizations reached 1,738 in the state on Friday and health authorities warned that the number could spike to 4,700 or even 6,000 in a worst-case scenario within the next month. Hospitals already are under strain as around 3,800 medical professionals are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.Perrottet acknowledged “it has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH

