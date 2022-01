One Spider-Man: No Way Home fan is showing off an emotional photo from the last days of filming the movie. In the shot, Tom Holland is giving a speech and his co-stars are holding flowers. Both Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are listening and admiring their gifts while their friend addresses everyone around. The sea of blue screens around them really makes the flowers stand out. All of the Home trilogy trio have been open about how emotional it's been for them to let go of these characters that they've been playing for so long. As No Way Home ended, it was clear that future Spider-Man installments would look quite a bit different. Ned and MJ have no idea who Peter Parker is at this point. They're both in at MIT, while their former best friend and boyfriend is getting used to being on his own. Now, anything is possible, and Zendaya will likely reappear at some point. But, it's a somber ending for all of them. Check out the picture for yourself down below.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO