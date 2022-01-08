ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

89th Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo Day Two

By Avi Carr-Gloth
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28FcNq_0dg6ZtFf00

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The 89th Annual Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo was in full swing on Friday night.

There was a consistent buzz in the crowd throughout the night. This rodeo has been a celebration of the sport for the riders who’ve come from all over to compete.

Rodeo shows have been coming to West Texas for years.

The sport has changed a lot over time and veterans of the rodeo have noticed how riders’ preparations have helped elevate the competition.

“When I first started, it wasn’t so much working out, it was just kind of going out drinking beer, hanging out, getting on bucking horses and not really caring,” said rodeo participant Mike Solberg.

“Now guys are getting more disciplined and have a better business sense right from the get-go.”

There are a lot of sacrifices riders like mike have to make to be at the rodeo.

Solberg is originally from Canada and like many competitors, he has to spend time away from his family traveling from show to show.

But riders are willing to go as far as they need to do what they love.

“It was a five-hour drive for me from Alvarado to here so I’m leaving my family behind everywhere I go,” said rodeo participant Dakota Mendez.

“Sometimes it’s a little 30-minute drive down the road, sometimes it can be a whole-day drive. It just depends on the rodeo but as long as you want it it’s all worth it especially if you come out victorious.”

West Texans came out in droves to see the show, some hadn’t been to one in years.

There was a general feeling of happiness and excitement throughout the building.

Early Saturday morning there will be a heifer and steer show and another rodeo performance at 7:30 P.M. at Ector County Coliseum.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

