Very Cold Weather Today With Wind Chill 4 to 6 Below Zero But Wait Saturday 40 Degrees + On The Way

 5 days ago

…BELOW ZERO WIND CHILLS AND SLICK SPOTS ON ROADWAYS… Cold arctic air will result in...

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
Colorado Weather: Colder Temps With Areas Of Light Snow Expected On Friday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have two more days with mild and dry mid-January weather before an abrupt change arrives on Friday. Temperatures over the next two days will run anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal. We’ll see occasional cloud cover today and tomorrow with westerly wind speeds averaging 5 to 15 mph. At times some places could gust as high as 30 mph. By Friday morning the westerly winds will turn from the north, ushering in some much colder air and a little bit of moisture. Afternoon highs will be below normal for this time of year and we’ll...
Not done with this weather pattern yet

The overall pattern of warm and dry conditions with wind closer to the mountains west of Billings will continue through Thursday. Conditions are right for gusts of 50 to 65 mph to continue near Livingston, Big Timber, north to Harlowton and to push breezy conditions east to Billings. Winds will back off for a time, then redevelop. Expect gusts across eastern Montana as well.
Potential Winter storm on track for Sunday into Monday

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. Meteorologist Ave Marie has her eye on a potential costal storm that could bring a wintry mix to the area Sunday evening.
Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Return; Snow Chances Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a more mild day. Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a high of 37 degrees. Check it out… temps in the double digits this morning. It's almost 30 degrees WARMER out there @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/03SFJIAHMY — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 12, 2022 Passing sprinkles or flurries possible for areas farther north during the day. There’s another chance for flurries or snow showers Thursday morning, a light dusting is possible. Snow is possible again Friday evening but overall temperatures starting trending down into the 20s for the weekend.
Maryland Weather: Arctic Air Loses Its Grip, Plus Chances For Snow Ahead

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We started out Tuesday morning with many areas in the 10s and 20s. Parts of western Maryland actually bottomed out in the single digits with below zero wind chills as the sun rose in the morning. The forecast high for Tuesday is around 28 degrees for the Baltimore area. It is potentially the coldest day that we have seen in nearly three years. The last time the official high temperature was in the 20s at BWI-Marshall was on Feb. 1, 2019. This arctic blast has certainly been a shock to the system, but the chill is expected to...
