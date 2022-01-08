Bay snaps losing streak to Rutherford with dominating victory on the road

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay basketball team took down Rutherford 71-60 on Friday night.

With the win, the Tornadoes snap their losing streak in the series with the Rams.

The Tornadoes are now 11-5, while the Rams drop to 11-3.

