Bay County, FL

Bay snaps losing streak to Rutherford with dominating victory on the road

By Courtney Mims
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay basketball team took down Rutherford 71-60 on Friday night.

With the win, the Tornadoes snap their losing streak in the series with the Rams.

The Tornadoes are now 11-5, while the Rams drop to 11-3.

North Bay Haven picks up home victory over Altha on Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven boys basketball team took down Altha 58-50 at home on Saturday night. The Buccaneers improved to 9-3 on the season and will visit Mosley Monday, January 10. The Wildcats fell to 9-5 and will visit Wakulla Thursday, January 13.
ALTHA, FL
Arnold takes down Mosley at home Friday night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys basketball team took down Mosley 49-46 at home on Friday night. The Marlins improved to 6-10 and will host Wakulla on Tuesday, January 11. The Dolphins fall to 8-8 and will host North Bay Monday, December 10.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Bozeman boys basketball cruises past Vernon Thursday night

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman boys basketball team cruised past Vernon 65-28 on the road Thursday night. The Bucks improved to 12-2 on the season and will host Altha Friday, January 7. The Yellowjackets fell to 0-10 and will visit Cottondale Tuesday, January 11.
VERNON, FL
Mosley wrestler Nick Hejke breaks Bay County high school win record

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley wrestler Nick Hejke broke the Bay County high school career wins record in his first match at the Panhandle Championships tournament at Mosley on Friday. Hejke notched 243 career wins, passing Arnold high school and Penn State alum Richie McClanahan’s record of 242 set in 2017. The senior was […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Bay boys soccer shuts out North Bay Haven Wednesday night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys soccer team shut out North Bay Haven 4-0 Wednesday night at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex. The Tornadoes improve to 9-5 on the season and will visit Wakulla Friday, January 7. The Buccaneers fall to 4-7-1 and will visit Wakulla Christian School Friday, January 7.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
South Walton’s Kemper Hodges named 4A Player of the Year

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton quarterback Kemper Hodges was named the Florida Dairy Farmer’s Class 4A Player of the Year on Tuesday. Hodges led the Seahawks to a 10-2 record and a region finals appearance in the state playoffs. He completed 203 of 329 passes for 3,077 yards with 34 touchdowns and […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Arnold duo juggles two sports in same season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s not uncommon for athletes to compete in multiple sports during their four years in high school, but it’s very rare those athletes compete in two sports that are held during the same season. However, Arnold senior Lexy Griffin and junior Karen Jones have been doing it for years. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/10/22

Sunday night's cold front is bringing colder air across the southeast this week. Temperatures will be trending closer to normal for this time of year through the middle of the work week. A warming trend will occur through Saturday before another front not only brings rain but also another cool down. More details in the latest forecast, here!
ENVIRONMENT
WMBB outage set for Tuesday for tower maintenance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — WMBB will go off the air tomorrow for some viewers while crews work on the station’s tower. The disruption is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Many viewers will not be able to see WMBB, ME-TV, LAFF and Mystery will during that time. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Man in the Sea Museum fundraises at ‘Dat Cajun Place’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – It was a full house at ‘Dat Cajun Place’ Sunday night as the Man in the Sea Museum was fundraising ahead of their 40th anniversary. From 4 pm to 7 pm, 10% of all ‘Dat Cajun Place’ profits went directly to supporting the museum. “We need help,” Man in […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
13th Annual Mark Long memorial Hotzee Run to take place this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Rev up your engines! The 13th Annual Mark Long Memorial Hotzee Run will take place this Saturday, Jan. 15. The event is put on by American Legion Post 392. Hotzee riders will play a unique version of Yahtzee similar to poker at each stop, hence the event name. All money collected benefits local […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Dog rescued after falling into 30-foot well

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — A dog was rescued by the Ponce De Leon Fire Department after falling down a 30-foot hole.  The dog was missing for close to a week and was in the well for a couple of days before he was found. Eventually, neighbors realized that the plywood lid covering their […]
PONCE DE LEON, FL
Chipola College instructors teach automotive skills via Discovery Channel

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipola College automotive instructors are in the eighth season of their TV show, ‘Tech Garage.’ When Chipola College instructor John Gardner began making automotive training videos, he said he never imagined he’d wind-up hosting a TV show on Discovery Channel. “They just got so good the corporations were putting them on […]
MARIANNA, FL
