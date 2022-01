Imagine that on Oct. 18, 2021, you had an epiphany to buy shares of Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) and keep them for about two weeks. On Nov. 1, 2021, you had the best idea ever, at least for 2021. At some point, you checked your trading account, and you could not believe your eyes! Your BKKT stock reached a high of $50.80. You had a return of 479%, turning your hypothetical investment of $100,000 into $579,900! You decide not to get greedy and do what every rational person would do, press the sell button on your stock brokerage platform.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO