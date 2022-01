OKLAHOMA CITY—Jeremiah Johnson looked up at the shot-clock as 22 seconds remained in the fourth quarter. Preparing his dribble drive, the junior guard streaked past a tightly-guarding Del City defender towards the right elbow. Before the double-team trickled over to Johnson, who looked like he was on a beeline to the paint, he quickly rose up for a desperate, off-balance jumper that fell just short of the net to tie the game.

DEL CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO