Care home COVID deaths revised upwards in December

More than 175,000 people in the UK have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began, new figures show.It comes just days after the Government’s preferred death toll, which counts only people who have died within 28 days of testing positive, reached 150,000.A total of 176,035 deaths involving coronavirus have now been registered in the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This includes all instances where Covid-19 has been mentioned on someone’s death certificate, either as a main cause of death or a contributory factor.The ONS figures provide the fullest picture so far of the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO