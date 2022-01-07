ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Care home COVID deaths revised upwards in December

By Lee Peart
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ONS has revised upwards the number of COVID-19 related deaths in care homes in England and Wales in the week ending 24 December. The statistics body said that due to an issue with its automated coding system...

Nursing Times

‘The behaviour of Mom’s care home during Covid-19 was unacceptable’

Moving a parent or family member into a care home is a lot to contemplate and manage even in normal times. As a daughter, carer and professional, whose mother has recently moved into a care home, balancing these roles throughout the process of transition has left me feeling distraught. But changes in response to Covid-19 has made it feel even more of a psychological challenge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Weekly Covid deaths revised up by 261 after coding error – ONS

The number of weekly registered coronavirus deaths in England and Wales has been revised upwards by more than 250 after a coding error, statisticians say.Some 261 deaths registered in the week to December 24 were mistakenly not recorded as having involved Covid-19, new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.It takes the total number of registered deaths that week, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, to 852, up from 591.The ONS said an issue with its automated coding system meant the causes and contributory factors for some deaths were coded late.It means deaths involving coronavirus registered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
carehomeprofessional.com

Calls for review of COVID rules as care homes close to admissions

The government is facing growing calls to revise COVID-19 rules after hundreds of care homes have closed to new admissions. The UK’s largest charity care provider, MHA, has called on the government to review its visiting restrictions with 70% of its homes currently closed to new admissions due to low levels of staffing and COVID outbreaks.
HEALTH SERVICES
abc57.com

Goshen Hospital saw record number of COVID deaths in December

GOSHEN, Ind. – Goshen Hospital saw its highest number of patients die of COVID-19 in any month since the beginning of the pandemic, with 25 patients dying in December, the hospital announced on Tuesday. “We are heart-broken for all the families who have lost their loved ones to this...
GOSHEN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The 42#Week Ending#Rose#Ons#Cqc#Omicron
Wave 3

Immediate care or treat at home? What to know before the COVID panic

Ta’Neasha Chappell’s family reacts to newly released video of her in pain before her death. McClain wanted to reach through the television and help her daughter. She was left wondering why no one had the humanity to help her while watching her suffer. COVID hospital admissions rising again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK’s wider Covid-19 death toll passes 175,000

More than 175,000 people in the UK have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began, new figures show.It comes just days after the Government’s preferred death toll, which counts only people who have died within 28 days of testing positive, reached 150,000.A total of 176,035 deaths involving coronavirus have now been registered in the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This includes all instances where Covid-19 has been mentioned on someone’s death certificate, either as a main cause of death or a contributory factor.The ONS figures provide the fullest picture so far of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Care homes hit by 250,000 Covid test backlog

Thousands of care homes were hit by delays in Covid PCR tests as a backlog of 250,000 was uncovered, it has emerged.The UK Health Security Agency issued a warning that the delay may have impacted the ability of care homes and prisons to manage Covid-19 outbreaks.The 2 January backlog was driven by “increased workload and staff absence” according to leaked emails obtained by the Sunday Times.The issue impacted more than 4,500 care homes across England and 70 prisons. The South East was impacted the most with 963 care homes hit by the delays.The news comes as the UK faced major...
HEALTH SERVICES
niagaranow.com

COVID outbreak at NOTL care home grows to 28 cases

Vaccine credited with keeping symptoms mild for many patients. An outbreak of COVID-19 at Niagara Long Term Care in Niagara-on-the-Lake has grown to 28 cases, with 14 residents and 14 staff members testing positive for the virus as of Wednesday. Most of the cases have been mild, with people experiencing...
NIAGARA, NY
BBC

Covid: Hospital and care home visits suspended amid virus spike

Visiting at hospitals and government-run adult care homes on the Isle of Man is being suspended amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, Manx Care has said. All outpatient appointments on Friday have been cancelled except for those that are clinically urgent. Those scheduled from 4 January will be conducted by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid cases in Scotland’s care homes ‘incredibly worrying’ – Labour

The latest figures for suspected Covid-19 cases in adult care homes are “incredibly worrying”, Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson has said.Jackie Baillie quoted statistics, up to January 5, which show there is at least one suspected case of Covid-19 in 251 care homes. That represents 24% of all Scottish care homes.In the week from December 27 2021 to January 2 2022, there were 612 new confirmed Covidâ19 cases among care home residents.The number of staff across all care homes confirmed as positive was 1,098.The government must monitor this situation closely and be prepared to act to keep people safeScottish Labour's health...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Volunteer army needed to ease 'care homes crisis'

The government needs to set up an emergency "volunteer army" for social care amid fears homes could run out of staff, a care group boss has said. Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group (ICG), said the staffing challenge was "the worst it has been throughout the pandemic". Shortages...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

PMQs: Saville Roberts on Covid rules and care home visits

Liz Saville Roberts has told the PM she fears Covid restrictions could mean she will not be able to visit her mother when she moves into a care home. The Plaid Cymru Westminster leader said her mother was recently diagnosed with dementia, and they could be “separated indefinitely” when she moves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
carehomeprofessional.com

Resident dies amidst COVID outbreaks at Scottish care homes

One resident has died amidst two major COVID-19 outbreaks at care homes in south west Scotland. The outbreaks took place at Annan Court Care Home in Annan, which is operated by Advinia Health Care, and Carlingwark House in Castle Douglas, which is run by EachStep Care, part of Park Homes UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebrockvoice.com

Province tightens COVID-19 restrictions at long-term care homes

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the provincial government is tightening measures at long-term care homes. As of Thursday (Dec. 30), access to long-term care homes by general visitors will be paused though designated caregivers may continue to enter long-term care homes. As well, day absences for all residents for social purposes will be paused.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: At least 120 outbreaks in care homes in Northern Ireland

At least 120 care homes in Northern Ireland were dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks over the weekend, NI's Public Health Agency (PHA) has said. As Omicron cases rise, the Western Trust has suspended visits to its care homes and hospitals. Independent care homes are following advice from the Department of Health.
WORLD
The Independent

‘Care home residents were 18 times more likely to die than those at home’

Care home residents were almost 20 times more likely to die than older people living in their own homes during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in England research suggests.This “disproportionately high” risk was not apparent during the second wave, suggesting the number of resident deaths “may not have been inevitable”, according to an analysis of millions of GP records.Researchers from the University of Oxford the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LHSTM), and the healthcare technology company TPP, analysed data on almost 100,000 care home residents and more than four million older adults living in...
HEALTH

