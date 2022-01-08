ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

No. 4 Arizona returns, needs big 3rd quarter against Wazzu

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
Washington State guard Krystal Leger-Walker (4) runs away from Arizona guard Helena Pueyo during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 20 points and No. 4 Arizona used a dominant third quarter to beat Washington State 60-52 on Friday night in its Pac-12 Conference opener and first game in three weeks.

It was the 100th victory for Wildcats coach Adia Barnes, and it came as Arizona reached 11-0 for the second time in three seasons.

Reese, a senior forward, was 8 of 14 from the field and moved into 10th on the school career scoring list with 1,306 points. She added seven rebounds and three steals.

WSU (9-5, 1-2) led 24-23 at halftime, outscoring Arizona 19-10 in the second quarter. But the Wildcats retook the lead on a Reese layup midway through the third quarter and then used a 15-0 run to build a 46-31 edge after three periods.

Krystal Legler-Walker led WSU with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

NO. 2 STANFORD 80, OREGON 68

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull had career-bests of 33 points and seven 3-pointers, and Stanford held off a late Oregon rally for a win.

Hull’s 3 with 4:05 to play put Stanford ahead 73-62 after Oregon had trimmed the Cardinal’s lead to single digits and made another timely shot from deep with 1:43 to play.

Hull and twin sister Lacie hit consecutive 3-pointers to start the game for the defending national champion Cardinal (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12). But turnovers allowed the Ducks back into it in the fourth quarter with a 14-2 run.

Endiya Rogers scored 22 points and Nyara Sabally added 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Oregon (7-5, 0-1), which had won the previous two on the Cardinal’s home floor in Maples Pavilion.

