Comics

From 50 comic books to 50 years

Eunice News
 3 days ago

One of the unexpected packages that came in my holiday mail was a box containing a...

www.eunicetoday.com

Boston Globe

Jason Mott: reading Greek myths and comic books

Jason Mott worried that he’d never be able to publish his fourth novel, “Hell of a Book,” a surrealistic story of a Black author on a book tour that interweaves with the tales of two boys. He did publish his novel and then began racking up awards and accolades, including the 2021 National Book Award for Fiction. Mott, who is also the author of two poetry collections, lives in his hometown of Bolton outside Wilmington, N.C.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Webster County Citizen

Video game, comic, and book adaptations: These are the 10 most anticipated series of 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the production of many series and delayed the premiere of others. However, it seems 2022 will be back on form with a number of fantastic TV productions. We already want to see if Anthony Bridgerton will marry for love or money, or who superhero Ms. Marvel will be facing next in the Marvel series. Keep reading to find out some of the most anticipated series of 2022.
TV SERIES
nyconthecheap.com

Black Comic Book Festival is Virtual Again in 2022

For the second year in a row, the Black Comic Book Festival is virtual, with three days of FREE online talks, workshops, cosplay and more. The 10th annual event is Jan 13-15, and brings together Blerds, bloggers, cosplay lovers, fans, families, illustrators, independent publishers, and writers for workshops, chats, and more, online only.
SOCIETY
FanSided

Clementine comic book introduced by Skybound

Skybound released a new look photo of the upcoming graphic novel Clementine. Set in Robert Kirkman’s Walking Dead world, Clementine will be a trilogy set geared towards young adults created by acclaimed author Tillie Walden. Clementine will be the first graphic novel released by Skybound’s new imprint, Skybound Comet....
COMICS
whitewaterbanner.com

Comic Book Heroes Teen Art Workshop at Library

Editor’s Note: This invitation was provided by the Whitewater Public Library. Teens – do you enjoy comic books? Superheroes? Costume design? Fashion? If you answered yes to any of these questions then this workshop is for you! Students grades 6th – 12th are invited on Tuesday, January 25 at 6 p.m. to work with fashion textiles and superhero templates to design a one-of-a-kind superhero! The event will be in-person at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library Community Room. This program will be presented by Mad Science Milwaukee. Register by January 17 to save your spot!
WHITEWATER, WI
Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Marvel Universe: The End

If you miss Thanos, and really who doesn't, "Marvel Universe: The End" will have you delighting in the Mad Titan once again. Granted, this storyline is from several years ago, a special mini-series now gathered between two book covers, so it's not a return of Thanos to the screen where he disintegrated at the end of "The Avengers Endgame" in the movies.
COMICS
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Darth Vader: War of the Bounty Hunters

While the current "Darth Vader" collection is part of the larger, multi-title crossover "Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters," regular "Vader" readers don't need to read all of the other titles to follow the action of the latest "Vader" series. This "Darth Vader" series continues the storyline of what...
MOVIES
lakecountyexam.com

New comic book details what to do in wildfires

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management and Dark Horse Comics have released a new comic book titled, “Without Warning! Wildfire.” Addressing what to do before and during a Northwest wildfire, the comic is third in a series of educational and entertaining comic books promoting emergency preparedness. “The “Without...
ENVIRONMENT
thenerdstash.com

The Book of Boba Fett’ Introduces Major Character from Star Wars Comics

In the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett, hardcore Star Wars fans were surprised to see a fan favorite from Marvel’s Star Wars comics. This comic character made their live-action debut at a pivotal moment within the episode. While this episode of The Book of Boba Fett...
COMICS
ComicBook

The 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Comic Book Movie

After a year marked by release delays and theater closures due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 2021 marked a return to the movies and within that, a return to the blockbuster entertainment that are comic book movies. For both Marvel and DC fans alike, that meant a number of movies to take us out of the challenges of our everyday lives and into the world of heroes and villains, even if for just a few hours. In 2021, we got to see a beloved heroine's origin story finally be told, a new hero introduce us to new legends, a team of criminals conscripted into duty take on a giant alien starfish, a filmmaker's vision finally brought to fruition, and even saw the multiverse open up in a way we never expected.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Reasons Why the Comic Book Thanos is the Best

Ever since he started showing up in the MCU, there’s been a lot of discussion about the mad titan, Thanos. As an Eternal with the Deviant strain, he’s one of the most powerful among his kind in the comics, and it’s been said that he would probably wipe the floor with the Eternals that we’ve seen on the screen, no matter that it feels as though their powers have been increased as well. And yet, since he’s been in the MCU, Thanos feels as though he’s suffered the same fate as many of the characters, he’s been shown in a manner that makes him less powerful, less impressive, and more on par with several of the characters that he would normally crush or walk all over in the comics. Here are five reasons why Thanos is better in the comics.
COMICS
Deadline

‘Shoplifters’ Director Hirokazu Kore-eda To Make Netflix Debut With ‘From The Maiko House’ Comic Book Adaptation

Shoplifters director Hirokazu Kore-eda is to adapt popular comic Maiko in Kyoto: From the Maiko House into an eight-part Netflix TV series, his first for the streamer. The prolific Kore-eda teased a TV and film project for Netflix late last year and these are the first details to emerge. Airing later this year, The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House from Story Inc and Bun-Buku Inc is set in the geisha district of Kyoto, as protagonist Kiyo becomes a Makanai (person who cooks meals) at a house where Maiko (apprentice geishas) live together. The story depicts the everyday life of Kiyo maiko Sumire, her...
COMICS
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS

