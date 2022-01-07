From 50 comic books to 50 years

Ever since he started showing up in the MCU, there’s been a lot of discussion about the mad titan, Thanos. As an Eternal with the Deviant strain, he’s one of the most powerful among his kind in the comics, and it’s been said that he would probably wipe the floor with the Eternals that we’ve seen on the screen, no matter that it feels as though their powers have been increased as well. And yet, since he’s been in the MCU, Thanos feels as though he’s suffered the same fate as many of the characters, he’s been shown in a manner that makes him less powerful, less impressive, and more on par with several of the characters that he would normally crush or walk all over in the comics. Here are five reasons why Thanos is better in the comics.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO